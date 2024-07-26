Live updates :Darrang Judiciary Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel Vacancy

Post Name: Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel
Number of Posts: 02
Salary: Not Mentioned
Job Location: Darrang, Assam
Last Date: 31/07/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee
For more details read: Darrang Judiciary Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel Vacancy
The authorization of District legal service authorities is provided under the section of 9 of the legal service authorities act 1987. The Chief Justice of the High Court empowers the DLSA to exercise such powers provided under sections 9 and 10.The head of the DLSA is by the District and session Judge act also as a chairman.
Taluka legal Services Committees are constituted by the Section 11A of the Legal Services Authorities Act 1987. It comprises of group of Mandal or group of Talukas to exercise the powers and perform the functions given on as written on Section 11B of the legal services Authorities Act, 1987.
The head of TLSC is the senior Civil Judge in its jurisdiction acting as the ex-officio Chairman.
The duties of District Legal Service Authority is conferred upon Sections 10 and 11 of Legal Service Authorities Act, 1987.
To coordinate the activities of Talukas and other legal services in the district.
The Lok Adalats must be organized with the District
The State Authorities may ascertain the functions of the TLSC
The State Legal Service Authorities Act, 1987 constitutes the State Legal Service Authority for every State or Union under section 7. The Chief Justice of the High Court is the head of SLSA.
The policies and directions followed are from National Service Legal Authority, under instructions given in the section 7 of the Legal Service Authorities Act, 1987
The following are the functions of the State Level Service Authorities Act 1987
Section 12 of the Legal Service Authorities Act , 1987 provides the service who satisfies the condition given under the section 12 of the Act.
The Conduction of High Court Cases in Lok Adalat as well as the Districts
Legal aid are prevented and strategized under the legal aid programmes
The functions may be in verification with the National Service Legal Authority
Adopting Negotiation ,Arbitration and Conciliation ways of settlement of disputes
Aiming the poor class of the society generation of research fields in legal service must be encouraged
Part IVA of the constitution envisage the Fundamental Duties of the citizens and to protect such duties the forum must ensure such committance.
Independent evaluation of programme and schemes must also be done along with the monitoring of such implementation
Grants-in-Aids must be provided from to various social service institutions
Establishment of clinical legal services in consultation with the BAR Council of India
To benefit about the rights by the weaker sections of the society various measures should be taken in collaboration of social welfare legislation and through administrative programmes
The efficient movement in the grassroot level that includes Schedule tribes, Schedule Caste, women , and rural and urban labour
Monitoring and coordination of the functioning of State Authorities District Authorities, Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, High Court Legal Services Committees, Taluka Legal Services Committees and voluntary social service institutions
Role and Function of NALSA
National Service Legal Authority(NALSA) will perform the following functions according to section 4 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.
Availability of all principles and policies
One must construct affordable and result proof schemes
Appropriation of allocated funds to the State Authorities and District Authorities
Social workers must be given training to develop the legal skills. Further steps should be taken to provide litigation to consumer protection, environmental protection and matters of importance to the weaker sections of the society
Different steps to educate the rural slums or the labor colonies through organizing legal aid camps and encouragement of disputes to be settled through Lok Adalat
The positions and number may differ from district to district according to the requirements of legal aid work in the district level. Each legal Aid Defense Counsel Office may have one or more accordingly
The Response and assurance of accountability and enhancement of such response if delayed will be taken care by the system.
The provision is also facilitated to the students of law. The Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel also provides a platform to expose to all kinds of practical of criminal law. It may also help in legal research and preparing defense strategies by visiting jails and courts.
Engaging to such reformative measures the Legal Aid movement of India introduced a new model of Legal Services Delivery named 'Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS) . It is in the defense of public defender system introduced by National service legal Authority(NALSA)
The LADCS provides full time work of lawyers with support system. The law says there is an exclusive dealing with legal aid work in criminal cases that includes pre-arrest, arrest, and remand stage. There is a complete process of trials and appeals .
The legal aid aims at time management and a mechanism to qualitative competitive disbursement of legal services to the under privileged section of the society.
The State Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 has a mandate of providing free legal services to the underprivileged and disadvantaged sections of the society. The assurance of opportunities to justice must not be denied to any citizen of this country . The constitutional right endows one to secure such right regardless economic ,disabilities, creed, caste, religion or gender. Thus operation to such legal option promotes equality and justice to the system.
The Judge in charge of the District Court Complex is the head of the District & Sessions Judge is the Head of the Darrang District Judiciary. He also acts as the member of MACT, president of District Forum , Chairman of district legal services authority.
Legal Aid
The provisions of legal services in civil and criminal matters for poor and marginalized people are free in the Court of Law. It is free for the service pay of an advocate is way too higher in the expenses of chamber , government fees , service fees etc.
The Judiciary in Darrang
The Darrang Districy Judiciary was established on 1st December 2001.The Judiciary in the District is known as District and Session Judge , Fast Track Court
1st December 2001 the Judiciary in Darang District was established. There are eleven courts in the district of Darang Judiciary The Court was inaugurated in the year 1984 on 31st October, by Honourable T.S Mishra. He was a then then Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court.