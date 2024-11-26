Bodoland Lottery Results Of 26th November, 2024 - Check Full List of Winners, Ticket Number

Bodo lottery is different from the state lotteries of Assam. The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat administers the Bodoland lottery following legalization in some Indian states and regions. Bodoland Lottery is conducted under the watch of Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam). Check Bodoland lottery results at the official website - https://bodolotteries.com/

Bodoland Lottery Result Today – 26th November @ 3 PM

Here are the Bodoland lottery results that are out now. Get the latest Bodoland lottery results & winning numbers list.

Bodoland lottery is one of the most selling lottery ticket in Assam.

Prize Money of Bodoland Lottery Winner

1st Prize - Rs- 1,00,000/-

2nd Prize - Rs 7,000/

3rd Prize - Rs- 3,500/-

4th Prize - Rs - 200/-

5th Prize - Rs- 100/-

6th Prize - Rs- 50/