Nagaland State Lottery Results Of 26th November, 2024 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update

The Indian government only permits lottery games to be held in 13 Indian states. One state where playing lotteries is permitted is Nagaland. "Nagaland state lottery sambad" is the name of the lottery game in Nagaland. Check latest updates regarding Nagaland lottery result at official website - http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Official Result - 26th November, 2024
Nagaland state lottery result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...
Consolation prize Rs 1,000/- all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000