5 Common Myths About Buying Third-Party Vehicle Insurance Online Busted

Third-party vehicle insurance is a legal requirement in India to cover financial liability for third-party vehicles or injuries caused during an accident. With the advancement of technology, buying third party insurance is an easy and hassle-free process through online platforms.

However, there are several misconceptions about third-party insurance from online platforms. In this article, we will bust common myths about buying third-party vehicle insurance online.

Let us bust 5 common misconceptions associated with buying third-party vehicle insurance online so you can find the best plan according to your requirements:

Online Insurance is Not Reliable as Buying from an Agent

One of the most common myths about buying third-party vehicle insurance online is that it is less reliable than purchasing it from an agent. Many people believe that interacting with an agent enables them to get answers to their queries in person and provide guidance on coverage options.

In reality, there is no difference between purchasing insurance online and over the counter through agents. Insurance companies take all possible security measures to ensure that the online portals are safe and user-friendly. Moreover, an online platform provides transparency, giving customers all the information needed about their policy, coverage, terms, and conditions before purchasing.

Buying Third-Party Insurance Online is Expensive

One more misconception of third-party insurance is that you will pay more if you shop online rather than getting it from an agent or buying it offline. A few of them feel that you may get a better deal, discounts, or even agents to help you find the best deals than on the internet.

However, it is a different scenario, as buying third-party vehicle insurance online is comparatively more affordable than buying it through an agent. Insurance companies save on administrative costs when they sell policies online and usually pass these savings onto customers through lower premiums. In addition, they may offer exclusive online discounts and promotional offers to make it more cost-effective.

Third-Party Vehicle Insurance Bought Online Lacks Customer Support

Many individuals think that buying third-party insurance online means losing out on personalised customer support. They assume that online platforms do not offer the same level of assistance that they will receive through agents, which can be a discouraging factor for individuals without insurance knowledge.

However, online insurance platforms are equipped with robust customer support options, including chat support, phone lines, email, and even social media assistance. Insurance companies know that customer support is crucial for policyholders, so they have developed multiple channels to address any queries or issues you may face. In addition, online platforms allow you to track your claim status, renew policies, or make payments without going through an agent.

It is Complicated and Risky to Buy Third-Party Vehicle Insurance Online

Another reason people avoid buying third-party vehicle insurance online is that they assume the process is complicated, which can lead to mistakes. In addition, people fear that purchasing insurance online can expose them to fraud or scams.

However, this is not the case, as buying third-party vehicle insurance is straightforward and secure. Most insurance companies use advanced encryption and security protocols to protect your personal and financial information. In most cases, purchasing insurance online involves simple steps, such as entering your vehicle details, selecting coverage, making a payment, and receiving your policy documents digitally.

Third-Party Insurance is the Same Across All Providers

As third-party vehicle insurance offers standard coverage limits and premiums are regulated by the IRDA, many people believe there is no difference between policies offered by different insurance companies. Hence, they do not compare policies since they believe one is as good as the other.

While it is true that third-party insurance benefits have uniform premium rates plus limits of coverage, various insurance companies offer different levels of service quality, ease of claims and additional benefits. For instance, some insurers provide better digital tools, such as mobile apps for managing policies and faster claims processing. Others may have a wider network of garages for cashless repairs, which can be an added advantage during an accident or damage claim.

Final Words

Overall, the trend is towards digital insurance worldwide, including India's insurance sector. With improved accessibility, security, and customer support, buying third-party insurance online is rapidly becoming the preferred option for vehicle owners. Busting the facts and myths, you can explore third-party online insurance options with confidence and take advantage of instant issuance, easy renewals, and comparison offerings. Whether you are a renewing customer or a first-time buyer, online third-party vehicle insurance is your best bet, as it leaves you hassle-free and authentic.