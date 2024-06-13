How Health Insurance Can Help Manage Healthcare Costs? How Health Insurance Can Help Manage Healthcare Costs?

The primary purpose of a health insurance plan is to remove financial concerns when it comes to getting the treatment you need. Health insurance plans help policyholders get access to quality treatment by providing them with sufficient financial backing. In this day and age of spiralling healthcare costs, it is essential to have a health insurance policy that can cover medical requirements of yours and your family’s.

In this article, you can learn how health insurance plans help policyholders manage their and their family's healthcare costs.

How Does Health Insurance Help Policyholders Manage Healthcare Costs?

Here are a few ways how a health insurance plan can help policyholders manage their healthcare expenses better:

Financial Security during Medical Emergencies

With the rising healthcare expenses, medical emergencies can impose a considerable financial strain. In such scenarios, health insurance plans can provide adequate sum insured for doctor consultations, hospitalisations (including pre and post-hospitalisation) costs, surgeries, second opinions, emergency medical evacuation and other healthcare procedures.

Additional Benefits

Insurance providers like ACKO, offer several add-ons and riders with your health insurance policy such as doctor-on-call, room rent waiver, non-medical costs coverage, etc which helps provide better coverage. You do not have to pay an extra premium to buy these additional coverage separately, as they are already included in the policy.

No Deductibles Applied to the Claim Amount

No deductions on the claim amount ensure that you will receive the full benefit amount for medical expenses. If you choose an extensive health insurance plan, there will be no deductions while making a claim like copay, non-payable medical costs, deductibles, etc. This helps you reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses, providing relief during emergencies.

No Room Rent Capping

Room rent capping in health insurance sets a limit on the daily amount an insurance company will cover for a hospital room during a policyholder's hospitalisation. In case you select a room that exceeds the capped amount, a policy with room rent capping can highly impact the hospital bills. However, some plans do not have the room rent capping allowing you to rest assured about room rents and focus on recovery.

Protection Against Healthcare Inflation

An extensive health insurance plan can also safeguard you from inflation, keeping you fully covered without additional financial burden. When you complete 10 consecutive years of your policy, you will get a percentage-based increase on the sum insured. The increase will be calculated on the sum insured under the Inflation Protect benefit.

Cashless Hospitalisation

Cashless hospitalisation is a feature that helps a policyholder manage their money a lot easier. If your plan has a wide network of hospitals for cashless treatment you can rest assured when you need hospitalisation you do not have to worry about any considerable expense. You just have to have your health card with you and your insurer will connect with the hospital's authority and pay the bills.

Tax benefits

Not only does health insurance policy help one manage their healthcare costs by cashless claims or reimbursement facilities it also provides them tax benefits. Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act 1961 you can have significant deductions (up to Rs. 75,000 depending upon the insured person’s age) on your premiums paid for health insurance plans. This is bonus points, but it helps significantly.

High sum insured

If you opt for a top-up or a super top-up plan you can extend your basic plan’s coverage. For example, if your budget only allows a premium for a plan with a sum insured of Rs. 5 lakhs you can extend the coverage up to Rs. 15 lakhs by adding a Rs. 10 lakhs super top-up plan. It will put less strain on your budget and act as a buffer in case your basic plan exhausts. You can also choose an unlimited sum insured for super top-up plans.

Domiciliary Hospitalisation

If you or someone in your family (who is covered by a health insurance plan) needs to be treated at home with hospital-like facilities the plan will cover the expenses. Domiciliary hospitalisation may not be common, but if you need it, it is most likely to put a huge financial burden on you. Health insurance coverage will help you manage finances easily in such scenarios.

Coverage for Several Ambulance Trips

Super top-up plans generally have a high sum insured which allows it to cover all the ambulance charges along with the hospital expenses. During medical emergencies, you may have to go through multiple ambulance journeys whereas your basic plan may only cover two trips per claim. Therefore, you can save a lot on ambulance costs by having a health insurance plan.

The Bottom Line

Overall, understanding why proper health insurance is essential for managing healthcare expenses effectively helps you plan your life’s financials accordingly. These features and benefits of health insurance are designed to reduce financial stress in exchange for affordable premiums and the desired peace of mind.

