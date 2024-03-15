New Delhi: Prices Of Petrol And Diesel Slashed By Rs 2 Across India

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri announced the central government's decision of reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.

This significant move comes just weeks ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections slated to be held in April or May.

The updated price will come into effect starting from 6 am on March 15.

The Union Minister praised PM Modi by saying that by slashing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2, the Prime Minister has shown that the welfare and convenience of his family of crores of Indians is always his priority.