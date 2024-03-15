New Delhi: Prices Of Petrol And Diesel Slashed By Rs 2 Across India

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri announced the central government's decision of reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.
This significant move comes just weeks ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections slated to be held in April or May.
The updated price will come into effect starting from 6 am on March 15.
The Union Minister praised PM Modi by saying that by slashing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2, the Prime Minister has shown that the welfare and convenience of his family of crores of Indians is always his priority.
"On March 14, 2024, in rupee terms, petrol in India is on average Rs 94 per litre but in Italy Rs 168.01- i.e. 79 per cent more; In France Rs 166.87 i.e. 78 per cent more; In Germany Rs 159.57 i.e. 70 per cent more and in Spain Rs 145.13 i.e. 54 per cent more," Hardeep Puri added.
The Petroleum Ministry assured that the supply of fuel in India remained constant, remained at cheap prices and the steps undertaken also continued to move towards green energy.
In other words, India maintained Energy Availability, Affordability and Sustainability.
The ministry went on to say that the drop in prices of petrol and diesel will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers.
However, the reduction in petrol and diesel prices will differ across different cities. As per the Petroleum Ministry, the current price of diesel, which stands at Rs 89.62 per liter in Delhi will be lowered to Rs 87.62 per liter.
On the other hand, the rate of petrol in the national capital, which is currently priced at Rs 96.72 per liter will be reduced to Rs 94.72 per liter.
Meanwhile, in Mumbai, India's financial capital, where the prices of fuel exceed that of Delhi owing to VAT and other taxes, the government has decided to bring down the price by Rs 2.10 per liter.
This means that the current rate of petrol in Mumbai, which stands at Rs 106.31 per liter, will be reduced to Rs 104.21 per liter while the cost of diesel per liter in Mumbai, currently Rs 94.27, will be lowered to Rs 92.15 per liter starting tomorrow.
The price of petrol in Kolkata has been lowered by Rs 2.09 per liter, while in Chennai, the reduction will be Rs 1.88 per liter.
As far as Guwahati is concerned, the price of petrol will now be Rs. 96.15 while diesel will now cost Rs. 88.39.
ALSO READ: Mizoram CM Announces Amendments Cutting MLA’s Entitlements
ALSO WATCH: