Apocalyptic West Asian War and Peace Prospects

Tanuj Goswami

(tanujuri03@gmail.com)

The Israel-Hamas war set off following the massive firing of thousands of missiles on Israeli territory and the gruesome brutality by Hamas on October 7, 2023, with murder, mayhem, and kidnappings of scores of Jewish civilians. After the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948, this attack on Israel was the deadliest one. The whole of West Asia once again sinks into turmoil, and the conflict still rages on, resulting in more than five months of death and destruction. This seems quite unprecedented given the Israeli sophistication and superior skills in all arenas of modern warfare. So far, the only saving grace is that no other Arabian country has directly participated in the war.

After the failure of the Palestinian Authority to unite the Fatah-controlled West Bank and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, it ultimately led to Hamas taking the reign over the Gaza Strip and gaining sweeping control and full dominance. Hamas managed to win hearts with the support of its people and stealthily created a superstructure of armor. Iran’s inspiration built up the confidence to call Israel a bluff.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) firmly resisted the offensive action with hard battle and the use of most modern surveillance gadgets, drones, and superior air power, which have brought to light the Hamas’s years of war preparation with the construction of a large network of underground tunnels across the state with all means of military hardware, including huge stockpiles of missiles, rocket launchers, bombs, laboratories, and assorted war items.

The warfare of such enormity by Hamas was mainly funded by the state of Iran, and so a proxy war is continuing with the sole objective of destroying and totally obliterating Israel from the West Asian map. Furthermore, the Wall Street Journal, in its latest report, brought to light the fact that Hamas gets $100 million per year from Iran and also gets funded as aid through many charitable organisations of dubious nature.

However, the world was shocked to witness the building up of a huge underground network of terror tunnels by Hamas, even in hospitals, schools, kindergartens, mosques, and other civilian structures, creating human shields even at the expense of civilian life and property.

While the Iran-backed proxy war is going on, other terror groups in the Middle East—the Hezbollah of Lebanon and the Houthis of Yemen—are muddying the waters in the northern part of the Israeli border and the International Trade Route through the Red Sea, respectively. These are the evil forces out to destroy Israel and undermine world peace not only in West Asia but across the world in different garbs of Islamic faiths.

Of late, the situation is turning critically grave, upsetting and crippling a major world trade route through the Red Sea, and its constant looming threat to severe the deep sea under water gas pipelines and fibre optic communication cables has caused reverberation across many nations in Europe and Asia. This catastrophic event is unthinkable, and its implications are more dangerous and far-reaching.

Reports say the Houthis have meanwhile taken over this new frontier of underwater warfare, assisted by Iran. Despite a series of bombardments and missile attacks jointly by the US and UK jets on the Houthi strongholds of Yemen, there is no sign of backing down. This has been a matter of serious concern to the global economy, even for countries like India, as more than 17% of international trade takes place through this route.

The large number of casualties (over 30,000) suffered by Gazan civilians and the displacement of more than 1.3 million people during this ongoing war are the most unfortunate happenings, as combat wars mostly fought in the overpopulated cities of the Gaza Strip have created a horrifying humanitarian crisis. The sufferings of people are gut wrenching, but the root cause of such an eventuality is attributable to the Hamas itself, as the ongoing fighting was foisted on Israel by the Hamas without any warning, with horrific brutality on innocent civilians, like that which did not happen after the ‘Holocaust’.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirate, the two significant powers of the Middle East without taking sides so far, have maintained restraint, playing the role of mediators with different Western nations, particularly the USA, for a ceasefire, but it is still a distant dream.

Despite repeated US assertions for a ceasefire by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of the Likud Party, with his tough as boots attitude, is unafraid of any proposition not favourable to the security of Israel. Meanwhile, the issue of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is superseding all others, and despite the blowup of the medical services, the UN has failed to ensure any concrete diplomatic initiatives to arrest this phenomenal crisis so that the Israeli insistence on the unconditional release of its abductees by Hamas is simultaneously materialised.

The Oslo Accord of 1993 recognised and accorded legitimacy to the territories of the Palestine Authority and Israel, and since then, a lot has happened until the normalisation of ties between Arabs and Israel through the Abrahamic Accord of 2020. The world expected that this historic accord would drop the other shoe and bring a semblance of peace and normalisation of relations between Israel and the other signatories to the accord. But the sudden, brutal Hamas attacks on Israel ruffled the features of the accord and widened the conflict to a deeper level.

The instigation from several quarters is inimical to the very existence of Israel as an ally of the US, and the Intifada is constantly at work to sabotage any solution to the peaceful coexistence of Arab-Israeli nations.

West Asia has always been a cornucopia of violence where enough blood has been shed, making a mockery of the place called the ‘Holy City’. It is most unfortunate that the Abrahamic religions of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam disappointingly fail to save humanity and the sanctity of the holy site.