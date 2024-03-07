BJP’s dependency on non-BJP figures for electoral triumphs!

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com.)

The Bharatiya Janata Party exudes tremendous confidence in securing up to 370 Lok Sabha seats out of 543 in the upcoming general elections, thereby attaining a commanding two-thirds majority in Parliament. This substantial majority would afford the ruling party considerable flexibility in shaping legislative outcomes. However, the persistent trend of the BJP actively recruiting opposition leaders from both the Congress party and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc through means of intimidation or persuasion raises questions about the party’s motives despite its anticipated electoral success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah consistently assert, almost daily, that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will independently secure 370 seats and the overall tally for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will surpass 400 in the upcoming elections. In stark contrast, the opposition grapples with internal strife, experiencing defections and a lack of cohesion. The absence of a prime ministerial candidate capable of rivalling Modi’s charismatic leadership further compounds the challenges for the pposition. Undoubtedly, there appears to be widespread acknowledgment that, given Modi’s unparalleled mass appeal, the disheartened opposition is resigned to the expectation of Modi securing a third consecutive term as Prime Minister.

Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) unwavering confidence and the optimistic electoral scenario, questions arise concerning the unexpected welcoming gestures extended by the triumvirate of Modi, Shah, and Bhagwat. The red carpet treatment afforded to Ashok Chavan, embroiled in the Adarsh cooperative society scam and a member of the Congress Party, leading to his prompt nomination to the Rajya Sabha, raises eyebrows. Similarly, the trio’s enticement of Kamal Nath, who faced denial of a Congress ticket for the Upper House, and the sudden embrace of Nitish Kumar, despite Shah’s prior declaration of closing doors to the Janata Dal (United), appear as curious developments. These actions prompt inquiries into the motives behind such unexpected political manoeuvres within the BJP leadership.

Despite Uttar Pradesh being under the governance of the well-established leader Yogi Adityanath, whose electoral and political prominence is widely acknowledged, the BJP has undertaken strategic moves. This includes the enlistment of Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayanta Chaudhary, the posthumous conferment of Bharat Ratna on former PM Charan Singh, and the incorporation of Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde to create divisions within the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar and Udhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. The BJP’s discreet pursuit of discontented individuals from the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Aam Aadmi Party in the run-up to the elections is no secret. These calculated political moves underscore the party’s proactive approach to expanding its influence across various political spectrums.

The BJP’s decision to welcome leaders from other parties may be attributed to two discernible reasons. Firstly, despite the public declarations asserting the BJP’s anticipation of winning 370 or even 400 seats, there may be underlying doubts within Modi and Shah about the party’s actual electoral prospects. It’s plausible that they recognise the significant economic challenges burdening the common man, and there exists a concern among BJP leaders that voters might express their frustration and disenchantment at the ballot box. This underlying apprehension could be a driving force behind the party’s openness to leaders from diverse political backgrounds.

Furthermore, the BJP’s shift in focus is evident; it no longer aspires for a mere simple majority in the Lok Sabha but is resolute in aiming for a two-thirds majority. To achieve this, the party has set ambitious targets of 370 seats for the BJP and 400 for the NDA. The significance of a two-thirds majority lies in the BJP’s ability to implement key initiatives such as the Uniform Civil Code and ‘One Nation, One Election,’ revoke the Places of Worship Act, 1991, for temple construction in Varanasi and Mathura, and eliminate minority educational institutions. This strategic approach involves the BJP-NDA’s concerted efforts to secure every available seat, even if it entails recruiting non-BJP leaders like Chavan and entering alliances with parties like the RLD.

The BJP appears to be grappling with concerns about the economic hardships and daily struggles faced by ordinary Indians, particularly the lower and lower-middle class, in the lead-up to the elections. In its pursuit of a two-thirds majority, the BJP is extending its outreach beyond NDA constituents, seeking collaboration with a spectrum of parties, including the Congress and NCP. The party seems to have strategically assessed that each non-BJP leader who switches allegiance and every party departing from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to join the NDA will yield electoral advantages. This calculated approach underscores the BJP’s efforts to strengthen its electoral prospects by fostering alliances and consolidating support from diverse political quarters.

During a recent tour of his home state, Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi outlined various government policies and schemes aimed at improving the conditions of farmers and disadvantaged sections of society. Interestingly, his visit coincided with a press conference held in Delhi by India Ratings and Research Private, revealing a forecasted slowdown in economic growth for 2024–25 from an initially projected expansion of 7.3% to 6.5%. Chief economist Devendra Pant pointed out weaknesses in consumption demand, emphasising that only the upper 50% of households were driving demand. Pant emphasised the necessity of inclusive economic growth and highlighted notable trends such as a rise in four-wheeler sales and a decline in two-wheelers. The presentation also underscored contrasting patterns in air and rail travel as well as shifts in the real estate market, with declining sales of flats under Rs 50 lakh and a rise in sales of flats priced between Rs 2-4 crore.

India Ratings reports a significant 10% decline in employment in factories and offices during 2023 compared to the previous year, reflecting the magnitude of joblessness. A stark illustration of this crisis emerged with 48 lakh applicants vying for 67,000 police constable vacancies in Uttar Pradesh. Recognizing that the escalating discontent and frustration stemming from issues like inflation and unemployment cannot be addressed solely through initiatives like inaugurating a temple in Ayodhya dedicated to Lord Ram or promising to usher in “Ram rajya,” the BJP is adopting a pragmatic approach. Acknowledging that the projection of India as Vishwaguru may not resonate with voters primarily concerned about basic necessities like food, clothing, and shelter, the party is actively recruiting opposition leaders and engaging with I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties. This strategic move aims to bolster the BJP’s seat count from 303 in 2019 to 370 and elevate the NDA’s total from 353 to 400 in the upcoming elections.