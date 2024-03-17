BUSTING MYTHS

Dr. Rijusmita Sarma

(The writer is a counselling psychologist.

It is an unfortunate and well-known reality that mental health issues are extremely common. But there is a huge treatment gap, for which one of the main reasons is certainly difficulty accessing treatment. Another major reason that is the topic of discussion in this article is the stigma or confusion associated with psychotherapy or counselling.

In this article, I would attempt to bust certain myths related to psychotherapy and counselling, assuming it would throw light into these concepts and make them more familiar and acceptable. Some common myths related to psychotherapy and counselling are:

n Myth: Psychotherapy is only for serious mental illnesses.

Fact: Psychotherapy does intend to take care of serious mental illness, but that is not the only area it addresses. It also intervenes in cases of common psychological issues like depression and anxiety, in addition to everyday issues like relationship problems, difficult life events, adjusting to stressful transitions in life, etc. It also focuses on improving confidence, productivity, communication skills, developing healthy habits, developing self-awareness, etc.

n Myth: Therapists and clients become best friends.

Fact: The relationship between therapist and client is a professional one rather than personal. It can also be understood as an alliance between the therapist and the client aiming to address the goal at hand.

n Myth: All therapies are the same.

Fact: There are different forms of therapy. Some exploration may be needed to find the best fit for a client. Seeking help in times of distress itself requires a lot of strength, and not being helpful can be frustrating. But refraining from the overgeneralization that all therapies are the same isn’t helpful, as it is not true.

n Myth: Therapy isn’t confidential.

Therapy is absolutely confidential. Everything you share remains with the therapist. If required, the therapist will seek the client’s consent before sharing the information with others. Confidentiality is breached only when there is a threat or compromise to safety.

n Myth: Therapy, once started, is forever.

Fact: Therapy is not for a lifetime. The duration and number of sessions depend on a number of factors, such as the needs, goals, and underlying concerns. So once the issues are addressed, the therapist and the client mutually decide to terminate therapy. The goal of almost all forms of therapy is to equip the client with tools to help themselves, and therefore, eventually, they develop the skills to navigate the way out of difficulty. Basically, the client develops skills to help themselves, not being dependent on the therapist or the process of therapy.

n Myth: The therapist doesn’t know me and hence can’t help me.

Fact: The therapist not knowing the client actually makes them more equipped to give an unbiased perspective on the client’s concerns. They do not have a preoccupied notion and can often have a better view of the situation than family and friends.

n Myth: Therapists mostly listen and nod.

Fact: Active listening is an important part of therapy sessions, but it has much more to it. Therapists often engage in discussions with the client and offer questions to ponder, which brings better insight, gives a different perspective, and also builds the toolbox of skills to equip one to help themselves.

n Myth: Therapy is sought by people who are weak and cannot help themselves.

Fact: Seeking therapy is instead a sign of self-awareness. It is also a sign of strength, as a person accepts that problems exist and seeking help is the first step towards addressing them. It also requires determination to bring about change by being in consistent collaboration with the therapist. So it doesn’t, in any way, mean that seeking help is a sign of weakness.

n Myth: In couple counselling, one person will be made the villain.

Fact: The goal of couple counselling is to facilitate the desired changes in the relationship according to the goals. It refrains from labelling one person and helps both partners adopt healthier ways, leading to improvement in them as individuals and in the relationship.

n Myth: Therapy will change the person I am.

Fact: Therapy will not attempt to bring about changes that the client does not like or that are not aligned with their goals and values. The goal is to facilitate changes that have a helpful impact on the client and their life. Also, the client has complete autonomy to choose the goals they wish to work on.

n Myth: The therapist will do everything required.

Fact: Therapy is a collaborative effort between the therapist and the client. There is both in-session and in-between-session work to be done. In fact, most of the changes that happen are a result of implementing the learnings in therapy sessions outside the therapist’s room.

n Myth: Talking about my problems will make them worse.

Fact: The discomfort of talking about our problems is temporary. Just as a broken bone needs to be reset before healing. Talking about them is the first step towards recovery. It’s helpful for the brain to process them. Also, we won’t be forced by our therapist to talk about things we aren’t ready to open up about. We can take your time.

n Myth: Therapy is the same as talking to friends.

Fact: Although talking to friends can make us feel good, therapy has its own unique characteristics. It provides a safe space, maintains confidentiality, and not only focuses on ‘feeling better’ but also equips a person towards ‘getting better’. Therapy is based on evidence-based concepts.

n Myth: I will be shamed in therapy.

Fact: Non-judgmental listening and assistance are two of the most essential criteria of therapy.

The above-mentioned are some common myths about the concept of therapy. Just as a clear understanding of what a surgeon, a gynaecologist, or a paediatrician does helps us seek their assistance, having a better understanding of therapy enables us to reach out to therapists and take steps towards taking care of our mental health.