Decoding a balanced diet 

A balanced diet is essential for staying healthy, but getting it right is the real challenge. Nutritional advisers recommend specific amounts of calories, proteins, vitamins, fibre, etc. on the food plates, but it becomes more complicated when it comes to choosing from a variety of food items in the right quantities. The “Dietary Guidelines for Indians-2024," released by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), has decoded the least understood balanced diet for the layperson with comprehensive details. The Guidelines attribute 56.4% of various diseases in India to an unhealthy diet. Besides, an increase in consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugars and fats, coupled with reduced physical activity and the absence of diversity on the food plates, also causes nutritional deficiencies and gives rise to the problem of overweight and obesity. The ICMR-NIN Guidelines have categorised foods into ten groups and recommend the consumption of adequate quantities of food in at least 5 to 7 groups daily and consumption of other food groups at least two and three times a week. These food groups are: cereal and millets; pulses; vegetables; nuts, oil seeds, oils, and fats; green leafy vegetables; fruits; dairy products; roots and tubers; flesh foods; and spices and herbs. A balanced diet should provide not more than 45% calories (energy) from cereals and millets and up to 15% calories from pulses, beans, and meat. The rest of the calories should ideally come from nuts, vegetables, fruits, and milk. The “My Plate for the Day” developed by the ICMR-NIN includes two separate lists for vegetarians and non-vegetarians, providing details of quantities (raw weight) of foods to be consumed from different food groups. A key dietary guideline recommended in the booklet is to eat plenty of vegetables and legumes. It states that fresh vegetables enhance immune function and reduce the risk of infection. The guideline also busts several myths around food value and clarifies that fresh fruits are nutritionally superior to freshly prepared fruit juice. It highlights that the intake of vegetables and fruits in the country is extremely low, and average daily consumption by an individual is only 100 to 200 grams, against recommended intake of 500 grams. Intake of recommended quantity of 400 grams of vegetables and 100 grams of fruits daily can reduce the risk of chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart diseases and cancer, it states. It also provides an elaborate answer to the dilemma of what vegetables and fruits to choose for the recommended intake and recommends consumption of fresh, locally available, and preferably seasonal vegetables and fruits. It clarifies that no single fruit or vegetable provides all the nutrients one needs, and the key lies in eating a variety of them in different colours. A specific advisory on protein consumption for athletes is that they can get the recommended amount of protein through an appropriate selection of food items and cautions that protein powders are unnecessary and cause harm. “Prolonged intake of large amounts of protein powders or consumption of high protein concentrate has been associated with potential dangers, such as bone mineral loss and kidney damage,” the guideline cautions and adds that non-vegetarians can meet their quality protein needs by taking the recommended level of fish/poultry/meat/egg. The chapter on food safety provides tips on minimising pesticide residue in foods by washing in running water thoroughly and peeling, and mentions adulteration of food with non-food material or inferior quality products, but does not answer the question of how to identify adulterated foods such as husk, sand, or sawdust in spices, iron filings in tea, or adulterated milk or milk products. If adulteration and overuse of pesticides are not curbed, then consuming food in the recommended quantities in the daily diet as advised in the ICMR-NIN guideline is not going to ensure healthy eating. Strengthening the food inspection system with increased staff strength and adequate laboratory support is essential to detecting adulterated food items and taking strong punitive measures to prevent their arrival in the markets. Unfortunately, the food inspection system across the country continues to grapple with the problem of a shortage of human resources and infrastructure support, which needs to be addressed by the central and state governments on a priority basis. The ICMR-NIN acknowledges the hard reality that aggressive advertising and marketing of unhealthy, highly processed, high-fat, and high-sugar foods have a strong influence on the dietary preferences of consumers, and research has found that such food items are more affordable and easily accessible than healthy alternatives. The inclusion of a pictorial illustration and listing of various food items in each food group recommended for a balanced diet has made the guidelines easier to follow by laypersons. Disseminating it in local languages is essential to reaching out to a wider audience. Wider dissemination will also help people not be misled by unscientific dietary recommendations on a balanced diet flooding social media networks.