Dismissing opinions and judgements

Dr. Rijusmita Sarma

(The writer is a counselling psychologist. Can be reached at 8638716076)

A clear, stern voice caught my attention. “Please use your handkerchief. What will people think?” A mother was saying this to her son, who was around eight years old. He was trying to wipe his spectacles and face with his shirt. The drizzle outside must have bothered him. We were sitting at a restaurant. While having our food, I heard the mother saying again, “How many times do I have to tell you to eat slowly? People will make fun of you.”

Do these instructions sound familiar to you?

We, as children, must have received similar instructions. “Hope you do well in exams or else people will look down upon you. Better behave properly if you don’t want people to think you are a bad girl,” etc. We might also talk to our children in a similar way. To make our best intentions effective, can we adopt a better approach to conveying our messages? Let’s explore.

Hearing such instructions since childhood can instill ‘fear of opinions and judgements’, create self-doubt, anxiety in social situations, etc. What goes wrong, and what can be done about it?

It is important to make children acquainted with social norms. However, gaining social acceptance or avoiding rejection cannot always be a healthy reason to do or not do something. Certain things can be kept in mind when ‘people’s opinions about us’ come into play.

Giving instructions with reasons: We must explain the reason behind an instruction we provide a child instead of scaring a child of ‘people’s opinions’. This makes it easier for the child to understand and follow the instructions. For example, “You might scratch your lenses if you wipe them with your shirt; please use your handkerchief,” “Eating slowly will help you enjoy your food better,” or “Eating very fast might lead to choking; please eat slowly.”

Opinions are not facts: Opinions and judgements are like air. They are present everywhere, and they do bother us at times. One major reason is that we tend to believe in opinions just as they come to us. But not all opinions are facts. Evaluation of an opinion before internalising it is important. Facts have evidence, and opinions do not.

Opinions and feedback can be helpful: It also doesn’t mean that feedback is always to be discarded. Opinions that can help us introspect and grow are to be accepted and put to use. However, opinions that are only in the form of judgement can be viewed as a perspective and not a valid conclusion.

Opinions and self-worth: Often, opinions and judgements are associated with our worth. We tend to label ourselves based on the opinions of others. No opinion or evaluation can increase or decrease our worth. Our worth as human beings remains intact. Opinions, whether good or bad, do not change who we are.

Opinions about opinions: Opinions and evaluations are also often judged. But evaluating something can be an integral part of making sense of the world around us. Every one of us has the liberty to form our own opinions. It becomes harmful only when we tend to impose them on others or use them to demean others.

Social anxiety and people’s opinions: In social situations, we sometimes tend to be very occupied with what people might be thinking about us. This might make us feel anxious, deplete our capacity to enjoy the gathering, and even contribute to our wanting to avoid the situation.

Let us free ourselves from the fear of opinions and judgements. They will be there, but we have the liberty to accept or discard them. Evaluation of opinions is important before letting them weigh on our mental health. Also, the way an opinion is conveyed plays a significant role. Language (the framing of a sentence, the choice of words) has an influence that can never be overemphasized. Let’s be more mindful about giving and accepting opinions.