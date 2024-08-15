India’s 78th Independence Day: A tribute to the past and a vision for the future

Dr. Hriday Ranjan Baruah

&

Madhurjya Saikia

(madhurjyatu15@gmail.com)

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

As India prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, the spirit of freedom and unity fills the air. On August 15, 2024, we will honour the sacrifices of countless heroes who fought for our nation’s independence. This day reminds us of our shared values, rich history, and vibrant composite culture. It’s a time to reflect on how far we’ve come as a nation and to celebrate the diversity that makes India unique. As we host our tricolour flag and sing the national anthem, let us renew our commitment to building a stronger nation, remembering the dreams of the founding father to make it more inclusive. Together, we will overcome challenges and strive for a brighter future, celebrating our freedom with pride and gratitude while inspiring one another to make positive contributions to our great nation.

After 1800, India’s fight for freedom against British colonial rule intensified as British policies, including economic exploitation and repressive laws, stoked widespread discontent. The 1857 Rebellion, led by figures like Mangal Pandey and Rani Lakshmibai, marked a significant early resistance but was ultimately suppressed. In the late 19th century, leaders such as Dadabhai Naoroji highlighted the detrimental economic impacts of British rule through the theory of wealth drain, while Gopal Krishna Gokhale pushed for moderate reforms. The early 20th century saw a rise in radical nationalism, with Bal GangadharTilak and Annie Besant advocating for swaraj (self-rule). The formation of the Indian National Congress (INC) and the efforts of Chittaranjan Das and Lala Lajpat Rai furthered the cause. Revolutionary movements gained momentum with Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Bipin Chandra Pal pushing for armed struggle. Mahatma Gandhi emerged as a central figure with his philosophy of nonviolent resistance, leading significant campaigns like the Salt March in 1930 and the Quit India Movement of 1942. The struggle was also marked by revolutionary figures like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who sought to overthrow British rule through direct action. Subhas Chandra Bose organised the Indian National Army to challenge the British militarily. The contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Ram Prasad Bismil were pivotal in mobilising various sections of society against British rule. The cumulative efforts of these leaders, along with grassroots movements and political agitation, eventually led to India achieving independence on August 15, 1947. The sacrifices of great freedom fighters had a profound impact on India’s journey for independence. Their utmost courage and selflessness inspired millions to stand up against oppression, enduring great personal hardships for the nation’s freedom. By challenging unjust rule and fighting for liberty, they ignited a spirit of resistance and unity. Remembering their courage and gallantry is crucial because their sacrifices secured the nation’s freedom, laid the foundation for a just society, and built a national consciousness. Honouring their legacy ensures their ideals of bravery and patriotism continue to inspire and guide future generations in the ongoing pursuit of justice and freedom.

The founding fathers of India had a clear vision for the country, as outlined in the Preamble to the Indian Constitution and discussed during the Constitutional Assembly debates. They envisioned India as a sovereign, democratic republic committed to doing justice in social, economic, and political dimensions. In their debates, they emphasized the need for a nation where every individual, regardless of their background, could enjoy equal rights and opportunities. They sought to eliminate social inequalities and create a society where every citizen could participate fully in the democratic process through the principle of equal opportunity. The principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity were central to their vision of an independent India. The founders aimed to build a just society that would protect the dignity of all citizens, promote the welfare of the people, and ensure that the government operated for the benefit of everyone. Their goal was to ensure that India would be a place where fairness and human rights were upheld and where all could contribute to and benefit from the nation’s progress. India’s struggle for independence was a journey of resilience and unity. Through decades of protests and the sacrifices of countless individuals, India matured as a nation. The fight against British colonial rule built a strong national identity and a commitment to democratic values. Overcoming immense challenges, India emerged with a deep sense of unity, self-reliance, and a commitment to democratic governance. This historic struggle shaped India into a nation capable of addressing its diverse challenges with maturity and strength, focusing on growth and resilience in the face of adversity.

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, its vision for the future is to strengthen its role as a mature democracy and emerge as a global leader. Welcoming its rich diversity, India is focused on enhancing democratic values, promoting inclusive growth, and leading global initiatives on sustainability and peace. Its democratic resilience, despite challenges, showcases how a diverse nation can thrive under a shared commitment to governance and equity. The world can learn from India’s approach to unity through pluralism and its innovative solutions to global issues. By prioritizing nonviolent conflict resolution and community-driven development, India offers valuable lessons in developing a cooperative and harmonious global community.

This Independence Day, let’s honour our past by uniting for a brighter future. With courage, innovation, and unwavering commitment, we can build a stronger, more prosperous India. Together, let’s embrace our diversity, drive positive change, and work towards a greater good for our nation and the world.