Kids vs. smart phones

Wake up, parents! Doctors have warned that smart-phone addiction among children under ten years of age is not just detrimental for the eyes but may seriously affect physical health and also cause a host of behavioural issues. This newspaper, in its Sunday issue, has prominently published a news story on the front page in order to draw the attention of parents, which, among other things, has said that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, children under five must spend less time watching screens. While the UN health body does not recommend screen time for infants and 1-year-old babies, those children who have attained two years of age should not be exposed for more than an hour. However, what is alarming is that it has become a reality that even toddlers as young as one and a half years old are being handed smart phones by their parents. Experts have noted that illnesses such as diarrhoea, fever, and other health issues are observed in children who spend excessive time on their devices. Several studies have shown the negative impact of smart-phone use on the eye. Prolonged use of smart phones in children has been linked with vision impairment and dry eyes, among others. Those parents who are allowing their children to use smart phones more and more are, in fact, directly contributing to a negative impact on the functional vision of their children. However, not only little children are negatively affected by smart-phone overuse. Evidence from a variety of cross-sectional, longitudinal, and empirical studies implicates smart-phone and social media use in the increase in mental distress, self-injurious behaviour, and suicidal tendencies among youth; there is a dose-response relationship, and the effects appear to be greatest among girls. Use of the smart phone very often can also affect adolescents’ self-view and interpersonal relationships through social comparison and negative interactions, including cyberbullying, as experts have been quoted as saying. Experts have also provided some tips for parents to overcome the adverse impact of smart phones on children. For every hour of screen time, kids should engage in ball-related activities such as ping-pong, tennis, baseball, frisbee, football, and soccer—anything in which an object is moving through space. It doesn’t have to be a competitive sport.