Letters to THE EDITOR: Bizarre incident in school

Bizarre incident in school

The recent tragic incident in which a teenage student of class lX accidentally died following a fight with a senior student of the same school during the school hours has shocked every conscious citizen. The unfortunate happening shows the growing indiscipline on the campuses of the state's educational institutions. It is said that teachers are architects of the future. They inspire and guide students, instilling in them the values, knowledge, and skills needed to succeed in their future careers and personal lives. Then why do such unpleasant incidents take place in the places of learning? It is beyond one's understanding. Such unexpected happenings not only vitiate the academic atmosphere but also bring bad names to educational institutions. Teachers need to keep in mind that they are not only educators but also mentors who help shape the character and aspirations of their students. When any staff member notices any sign of indiscipline among students, it should not be overlooked. Rather, the matter must be viewed seriously by the head of the school and try to settle it on a priority basis in cooperation with senior teaching staff amicably without wasting time. If the school authority shows an apathetic attitude and keeps mum on the situation, it will embolden a section of students to continue with such deplorable acts. The state government's decision to introduce moral education at the upper primary level is indeed praiseworthy. It should continue up to secondary level because it is the most important subject to mould the tender minds of the students so that they can judge for themselves what is good and what is bad, what should be done and what should not be done in times of crisis, to prove themselves useful and responsible citizens of tomorrow. As responsible members of society, each and every teacher should strive to create an environment of positive thinking not only among themselves but also among the students to curb negative thoughts. Teachers must appreciate if they notice something good in the students. The more we do so, the more good and loving thoughts towards others will naturally come into their minds, and gradually violence, hatred, jealousy, and dislike will disappear from the school and society. We must remember that the success of humanity lies in the holistic development of young people. Therefore, inculcating noble values among the students is the responsibility of the parents, individuals, schools, and societies. An effective monitoring mechanism and strict enforcement of discipline are important in every educational institution to prevent recurrence of such situations in the future.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Hyena sanctuary

Hyenas, including the striped one, are animals that are consistently scoffed at. These endangered creatures have literally no dedicated sanctuaries in India. These thrive on grasslands; meticulous planning to house them cannot be stressed more. In a new development, the Karnataka government has planned a Hyena sanctuary near Belagavi district's Gokak. It can be recalled that it was the Karnataka government that started an exclusive sanctuary for wolves in the state not long ago. Hyenas are carnivorous mammals that are misunderstood in the ecosystem. Being apex predators, their vitality in fine-balancing the ecosystem can be gauged only by an ardent wildlife connoisseur. Possessing a vivid design of brown coat laced with dark stripes, they can camouflage themselves astutely well.

Hyenas brilliantly adapt themselves as they can go without water for days. Known to feed on leftovers, birds and lizards as well, they can hoodwink their prey base with ease. With a whoop, grunt, or groan, the fast-moving hyenas, which can reach up to a speed of 60 km per hour, can knock the living daylights out of ferocious animals like lions, which are afraid of a pack of hyenas. Being nocturnal by nature and solitary in pursuit aid them, but there are exceptions. However, habitat fragmentation, non-available carcasses for feeding on, and speeding vehicles on highways have threatened the hyenas besides poaching and competition for shelter. Also, a decrease in deciduous forests and grasslands is a cause for worry.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)