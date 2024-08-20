Letters to the EDITOR: Boost Tea Tourism

Boost tea tourism

The news headline 'Focus on making Assam a global tea tourism hub' by the state Tourism Minister published in your esteemed daily on August 18 has drawn our attention. It is heartening to note with great pride that after the declaration of Charaideo Maidam as a UNESCO heritage site, now the state government's focus is on transforming Assam into a 'global' tourism hub. Assam tea and the state's tea estates have enormous tourism prospects. But sadly, till date, the potentiality of tea tourism has remained unexplored in actual terms. The tea gardens of Assam, with their lush greenery, iconic bungalows, and the tanned ethnic people with their distinct rhythmic music and dance, carry immense potential to attract both domestic and international tourists. The development of tea tourism helps sustain the environment and preserve its rich history and heritage. It is true that tourism is most rewarding when it benefits the local communities rather than big corporate houses. Our government authorities need not be guided by a myopic vision of tea tourism. There is a need for sustained efforts aimed at empowering the local communities and boosting the rural economy. The overall experience of tourists in the midst of tea gardens must include accommodation facilities in iconic bungalows with modern amenities, trekking in the natural beauty of lush tea gardens, undertaking a tea testing session, visiting a modern tea factory, and even trying one's hand at plucking tea leaves, etc. What is needed to be done is encourage local entrepreneurship to ensure community participation in their local crafts and culture, while also enhancing the tourist experience by savouring an authentic local lavor. We need to promote eco-friendly and responsible tourism practices that preserve the environment, besides wooing tourists in the state.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.