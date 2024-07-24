Letters to the Editor: Campaign in Hindi by GMC

Campaign in Hindi by GMC

We are astonished and disturbed that, under the leadership of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner M. N. Dahal, the GMC has launched a campaign in Hindi titled “Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao” in the capital of a state where the state language is Assamese. Whereas we welcome the efforts on the part of GMC to improve cleanliness and sanitation in areas within its jurisdiction, the use of a non-local language is in bad taste and is disrespectful to Assamese language and culture.

All over India, the municipalities and urban local bodies promote communication in local languages and make efforts to involve local residents by promoting the local language. This is the most prudent way to move forward. The GMC may be the only exception in this respect. We object to this move by GMC and demand that the campaign be re-launched in Assamese. We also appeal to the Government of Assam, and especially to the Chief Minister of Assam, to intervene in this foul move by the GMC Commissioner.

D Bhutia,

RG Baruah Road, Guwahati

Flood assistance

Your editorial titled ‘Additional flood assistance for Assam’ published in your esteemed daily on July 23 has rightly highlighted that apart from the economic aspect of providing relief and rehabilitation to affected communities in many flood-affected areas in Assam, the visiting inter-ministerial team of the Central Government (IMCT) must be liberal in assisting the state in tiding over the natural catastrophe.

Unfortunately, the BJP government, which needed to be proactive in addressing the calamities of the floods and erosions, has failed to exhibit the alacrity that the situation warranted. Needless to say, the entire economy of a backward state like Assam has been severely impacted by the damage caused by the two waves of the deluge in quick succession to cropland, property, livestock, and infrastructure. You have rightly said that the damage assessment needs to be comprehensive for optimal utilisation of the SDRF funds and to seek additional assistance. The state government must not fail to impress upon the central government for higher allocations. It is true that the state government continues to grope in the dark to find a lasting solution to the twin menace with its meagre resources. What's urgently needed is to put in place the best technological intervention to prevent the recurrence of such devastating floods instead of the Centre's casual approach, which only exemplifies the prolonged neglect that the State has been subjected to. Providing basic requirements, including food, hygiene, and medical facilities, to the large segment of flood-hit people is highly imperative. Now, the biggest challenge for the government is the rehabilitation of those who have lost their livelihood. The reclamation of cropland that lies buried in deep layers of sand in flood-affected places must be given top priority. Developing flood-resilient crop varieties through reorienting agricultural policy is the need of the hour.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Criminal defamation

Even in moderation, criminal defamation is harsh and humiliating. Sections 499 and 500 of the erstwhile IPC that governed criminal defamation went well beyond the sobering Article 19(2) of the Constitution. Politicians are prone to crushing dissenting voices using defamation as a tool. More than physical, the mental trauma of those brought under criminal defamation can be huge. The very thought of being hauled up for no real reason can destroy a person's creativity and freedom of speech. Though liberty of free speech is not absolute, nonetheless it is significant. Laws impose "reasonable restrictions" on freedom of speech, but they cannot be arbitrary. A middle path has to be carved out between punishment and leniency.

The Law Commission, in a respondent survey in 2014, said the majority had expressed dissatisfaction over the present state of defamation law. That said, the 22nd Law Commission, in its recent report, has recommended that criminal defamation be retained within the schemes of criminal laws in India. So, it is high time steps were taken to differentiate criticism from defamation. The role of the police has to be minimal while dealing with the "accused." An individual's rights cannot supersede the public interest. International bodies like the United Nations (UN) and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have done away with the intimidating law, and many countries have followed suit.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)