Letters to The EDITOR: Crime and disorder

Crime and disorder

The state’s crime graph shows no sign of any abatement. Crimes and disorder pose threats to the social fabric. The incidents of different types of crimes, including those against women, are still very high. Your timely editorial published in your esteemed daily on May 17 on ‘Community policing in Guwahati has rightly pointed out there is an imperative need for strengthening police-public relations coupled with meticulous planning and execution to plug the security loopholes that allow particularly the snatchers of mobile phones, gold chains, or bags full of cash to roam free on the city streets after committing the crimes without any fear for law. Lack of street lights in some interior lanes in the city makes it easier for criminals to commit crimes and vanish in the darkness. Another conspicuous phenomenon vis-à-vis crime against women concerns the rising incidence of the disappearance of women, including young girls. Many such cases are never brought to a logical conclusion, even as more and more numbers get added to the disturbing data. You have said that for an ever-growing, fast-expanding city like Guwahati, police patrolling around the clock is theoretically desirable but not possible to implement. The disturbing crime scenario has definitely put the focus on the lack of efficiency of the state’s police. The developments warrant that lawmakers and law enforcers put in place a matching response mechanism. It is also necessary to strengthen the women’s wings of the police. The strength of women police in the state is far below the mandated norms, and efforts should go towards pushing it up to the desired level. It is absolutely true that understaffed, untrained, and infrastructure-starved police cannot be expected to discharge their professional obligations. The suggestions regarding residents’ committees putting in place a system of night vigilance through hiring the services of security guards in direct contact with the police patrolling teams will help to some extent in mitigating the menace. The government should be serious about solving these problems by strengthening community policing to prevent the modus operandi of the snatchers for the protection of innocent people in society.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Building a healthy society

We all want to live in thriving communities with strong social foundations—places where people feel safe, connected, and able to lead fulfilling lives. However, cultivating a truly healthy society is an immense challenge that requires the commitment and effort of every citizen. It's a responsibility we all share. At its core, a healthy society is one that creates an environment conducive to the holistic well-being of its members—physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. It provides equitable access to vital resources like nutritious food, quality healthcare, education, economic opportunities, and a clean environment. But it goes beyond just fulfilling basic needs. A healthy society is also defined by its values, ethics, and the bonds that unite its people. One of the fundamental building blocks is prioritising physical and mental health through education, awareness campaigns, and accessible services. This includes promoting active lifestyles, nutritious diets, substance abuse prevention, stress management techniques, and destigmatizing mental health issues. When citizens are healthy in mind and body, they can reach their full potential and contribute more positively to their communities.

Another crucial element is fostering an ethical, compassionate, and inclusive culture that celebrates diversity while instilling a sense of social responsibility in every individual. We must stand united against discrimination, prejudice, and injustice in all its forms, ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all, regardless of race, religion, gender, sexuality, or ability. This creates an environment of mutual understanding, respect, and solidarity that strengthens the fabric of society. Moreover, a healthy society cultivates a strong sense of community engagement and civic participation. When citizens are actively involved in decision-making processes, volunteering initiatives, and community development programmes, they become stakeholders in shaping a better future for all. This fosters a spirit of collective ownership, accountability, and pride in one's community. Education plays a pivotal role in shaping the values and skills necessary for building a healthy society. By emphasising critical thinking, empathy, conflict resolution, and ethical decision-making from an early age, we equip future generations with the tools to navigate complex social challenges and contribute positively to their communities.

Environmental stewardship is another critical aspect, as the health of our planet directly impacts the well-being of society. We must prioritise sustainable practices, conservation efforts, and responsible resource management to preserve a livable world for future generations. Additionally, initiatives that promote renewable energy, reduce pollution, and protect biodiversity are essential for long-term societal health. Ultimately, building a healthy society requires a multifaceted approach that addresses the interconnected issues of physical and mental well-being, social justice, education, environmental sustainability, and civic engagement. It is a collective responsibility that falls on the shoulders of every individual, organisation, and institution within the community. Each of us has a role to play, whether it's advocating for policy changes, volunteering our time and talents, supporting social causes, or simply leading by example through our daily actions and interactions. When we prioritise empathy, ethical conduct, and a genuine concern for the well-being of others, we contribute to a ripple effect that can transform our communities into thriving, resilient, and truly healthy societies. In the end, a healthy society is not just a destination, but a continuous journey that requires unwavering commitment, collaboration, and a shared vision of a better world for all. It is a responsibility that we must embrace wholeheartedly, for the sake of our own well-being and that of generations to come.

Chandan Kumar Nath

Sorbhog, Barpeta

Post-poll syndrome?

The three-phase parliamentary poll is over in Assam. The dust has settled down from Dhubri to Sadiya. There are no more poll rallies with all the big guns of political parties addressing gullible voters and offering freebies. Sometimes even the normal lives of citizens have come to a grinding halt due to road shows and poll meetings. The media, both print and electronic, were busy from morning to late night covering the latest poll news. Alarmingly, the most drastic post-poll syndrome is the overnight price rise of essential items for commoners across the state. If such post-poll syndrome becomes routine in future, we the voters will have to pray to Almighty to do away with such polls to be a part of democracy. Democracy in simple term means comfort to commoners, not otherwise.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Roadside dustbin areas

I am writing to highlight an issue that I believe deserves urgent attention in the city of Guwahati: the state of roadside dustbin areas. As a citizen concerned about the cleanliness and hygiene of our streets, I am troubled by the inadequate state of these vital waste systems. Many roadside dustbin areas in Guwahati are poorly maintained and often overflowing with garbage. This can also pose serious risks to the health and environment of residents and visitors. Overflowing dirty garbage, pests can contribute to bad breath and cause many diseases. Moreover, the lack of proper infrastructure such as covered bins and regular collection services exacerbates the problem. Residents are left with no choice but to dispose of their waste improperly, further contributing to the accumulation of litter on our streets and in our waterways. A multipronged approach is needed to improve the condition of roadside dustbin areas. First, increased awareness and education campaigns are needed to promote responsible waste disposal practices among residents. Secondly, municipal authorities must ensure regular and efficient waste collection services to prevent bins from overflowing. In addition, investing in better infrastructure, such as larger and covered bins, can help control waste and reduce waste. I urge the concerned authorities to give priority to the maintenance and improvement of roadside dustbin areas as part of their efforts to improve the cleanliness and livability of Guwahati. By working together, we can create a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents.

Munmee Roy,

Gauhati University

Rising childhood myopia

Through your esteemed daily, I am writing to express my concern about the alarming rise in myopia among urban children in India. Myopia, commonly known as near-sightedness, is becoming a significant public health issue, with potentially devastating consequences for the future generations. The statistics presented by eye doctors are indeed worrisome, indicating that as many as one-third of all children aged 5-15 years in urban India are likely to suffer from myopia by 2030. This trend is deeply concerning and demands immediate attention from policymakers, healthcare professionals, educators, and parents alike. The factors contributing to this rise in myopia are multifaceted, including increased sedentary lifestyles, prolonged screen usage, reduced outdoor activities, and changes in urbanization-driven lifestyles. It is evident that excessive screen time and a lack of exposure to natural light are adversely impacting the eye health of our children, leading to a surge in myopia cases.

Furthermore, the genetic predisposition to myopia cannot be ignored, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach that addresses both environmental and genetic factors. As highlighted by experts, early intervention is crucial in managing myopia among children, emphasizing the importance of regular eye check-ups and encouraging outdoor activities to mitigate the risk factors associated with myopia development.

In light of these concerning trends, I urge public health authorities to prioritize initiatives aimed at raising awareness about myopia, promoting healthy lifestyle habits, and improving access to quality eye care services, especially in urban areas. Education campaigns targeting parents, educators, and children themselves can play a pivotal role in fostering a culture of eye health awareness and preventive measures. It is imperative that we take proactive steps to address the growing epidemic of childhood myopia before it reaches epidemic proportions. By working collaboratively, we can ensure that our children grow up with healthy eyesight and a brighter future.

Ashmita Nandi,

Dibrugarh University