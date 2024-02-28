Letters to The EDITOR: Directionless youths of Assam!

Directionless youths of Assam!

A few days ago, a retired teacher of Khowang, while enquiring about our personal well-being over the telephone, did not fail to express his anguish and exasperation at the plight of the youths in his village. His prime concern was that youths are getting directionless, doing nothing except gossiping and whileing away their prime time riding on motorbikes aimlessly. Money earned by selling their paternal properties (land) to outsiders is being used to purchase motorbikes, luxury dresses, and enjoy luxury drinks at the odd hours of the day, which are responsible for vitiating the serene aura of the village as well. However, I made the conversation light by saying that this has been the common scene everywhere in the state of Assam. Then I added by saying that we, the elders, and society as a whole can’t shy away from responsibilities for the present state of affairs and frustration brewing among the youths in the state.

I continued my conversation by saying that our youths are being afflicted by many prong problems. And, then, I mentioned the following in support of my argument: lack of quality education; institutions have failed to produce employable graduates; and job-oriented courses are not being taught in our schools, colleges, and universities. Moreover, opportunities, awareness, and self-motivation among the youths are also absent. Then I mentioned the work culture, which is very much absent in Assamese society. One thing our young stars have been keenly observing is that our school teachers don’t go to school regularly, office goers don’t go to work in time, and they come from work early. Further, it was added that earning easy money has become the culture of the Assamese people. We celebrate 13 odd festivals in 12 months, and thus the Assamese become lazy. Then I pose a question to the gentleman: could we set examples to be followed by the young generation?

I concluded my conversation with the gentleman concerned by forwarding the following suggestions: Providing support, opportunities, quality education, and good infrastructure and resources can help empower our young people to become active in the days ahead. Who has to implement the above is anybody’s guess.

Prafulla Dowarah

Guwahati

Bhaona Unmesh, Bhoroli to Volga

Recently, I read a book, “Bhaona Unmesh." Its subtitle is “Bhoroli to Volga." I couldn't resist expressing my view through your newspaper. This is a very unique book describing Assamese traditional culture, Bhaona, with a revolutionary outlook. Basically, the writer, Arup Saikia, has very vividly narrated his own experience. The obstacles and suffering of the writer Arup Saikia have been presented as a dramatic or cultural travelogue. The people of the new generation, especially those related to culture, will definitely get inspirational motivation from the fearless deeds of dramatist Arup Saikia. Lots of books are written about Assamese traditional drama or culture. But this kind of book like ‘Bhaona Unmesh or Bhoroli to Volga’ of genuine practical experience is very rare in Assamese literature. Most of the artistically innovative culture of the book originated on the banks of the Bhoroli but was finally expressed abroad. Therefore, the book, Bhaona Unmesh, is a precious intellectual gift from writer Arup Saikia to the people of Assam.

Phanindra Bhuyan.

(phanindrabhuyan17@gmail.com)