Letters to the EDITOR: Do not confuse us

Do not confuse us

We understand that there is a hell of a difference between the words convince and confuse. Once again, after a lull of three years, the CAA issue has become a burning issue in Assam, thanks mainly to over-aged AASU members, KMSS supporters, Congress, and a few Assam-loving local organisations after the centre released the rules and framework of CAA in the nation. Four years ago, the CAA issue crippled the state under the leadership of AASU under Lurinjyoti Gogoi and a few so-called think tanks, like Dr. Hiren Gohain, which later spread to the whole nation, where some anti-national forces played a big role. In Assam, we were told by the anti-CAA agents that crores of people belonging to a particular linguistic minority were waiting at the Assam-Bengal border to enter Assam at any moment. We, the gullible Axomiyas, being very emotional, got swayed by this kind of misinformation and were convinced that we were going to be outnumbered in our own state. Some opportunist politicians, namely Ajit Bhuyan, Akhil Gogoi, Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, etc., took full advantage of the anti-CAA issue in Assam, even sacrificing five innocent lives in the process.

I, as an Axomiya, appeal to our organizations to convince us with facts rather than confuse us.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Cheated badly

Congress cheated all the alliance partners by declaring that they would contest in the 13 seats, leaving only Dibrugarh to AJP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who is by soul already in the Congress party; only his body remains in AJP. For the last 10 months, Bhupen Bora cleverly kept all their alliance partners on a loop by committing to them that every political party would be accommodated in the seat sharing arrangement. Now the entire opposition bloc is in disarray, with TMC, AAP, and CPM virtually breaking out of the alliance. In this whole exercise, the needle of suspicion goes to Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Bhupen Bora. Very cunningly, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who was the secretary of the Virodhi Mancha, managed his nomination. Meanwhile, dissension has started in the camps of other opposition parties. Interestingly, seasonal bird Dulu Ahmed has decided to contest from the Barpeta seat on AJP’s party symbol, although he is not officially nominated by the party. It has been learned that the AJP's party symbol, Jahaj (Ship), has yet to get official recognition from ECI because, in the last assembly election, the AJP failed to secure the necessary quota of a minimum 6% vote share. Alas! Lurinjyoti and company cannot take disciplinary action against the dissident members of the party.

Purabi Miri,

Jakhalabandha

Lack of viewers for Assamese films

First, let us consider the good part. For the last few months, it has been observed that many Assamese movies and other films in regional and local languages are getting released regularly, either in cinema halls or by screenings at film festivals. This definitely calls for celebration, as the industry seems to be kicking and flourishing. This gives a lot of scope for the film industry to grow in Assam. Many young and independent filmmakers are making films of different genres and on different themes and topics. For example: Rangatapu (1982), Nelier Kotha, Satya, Mini (in Sidli language), Eta Nirjan Duporiya, Akonman, Ojah: Rhythm of Life, Kooki, Jiya, Mirbeen (in Karbi language), etc., each deal with varied and different subjects, and the range is laudable. Moreover, Manju Borah, the veteran filmmaker, has released an animation film on the great Vaishnavite saint Madhabdev. We also had Rima Das’ Tora’s Husband, which was received well by the audience. Young filmmakers like Parthajit Baruah (Nelier Kotha), Pranab Jyoti Sarmah (Ojah—Rhythm of Life), Pranjal Kumar Saikia (Akonman), Khanjan Kishore Nath (Eta Nirjan Duporiya) and others are bold to have ventured to make movies in Assamese and other regional languages.

As we understand, the Assam Film Finance and Development Corporation has also built a cine theatre in Guwahati and is financing films in Assamese and other languages. This should be appreciated and applauded. The sad part is that viewers are not thronging the theatres to watch Assamese movies. Many times, the scheduled movies go unscreened because of a lack of audience, and, often, cinema halls do not hesitate to cancel shows of Assamese films. If the audience does not fill the cinema halls in adequate numbers, the first one to be adversely affected is the entire film industry in Assam and all the stakeholders, including artists, crew, technicians, etc. The cinema halls would also be badly affected, and the cinema theatres would be hesitant to screen Assamese movies.

It is my appeal that cinema-goers should go and watch films in Assamese and in local languages in theatres. This is especially true for a city like Guwahati. The government of Assam should also step in and provide incentives for the promotion of Assamese films. This may include tax exemptions for Assamese films.

D Bhutia,

Zoo Road,Guwahati

Laudable efforts for ‘Hargila’ conservation

The efforts being made by Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, an eminent conservationist and recipient of the Green Oscar award, to protect and conserve the 'hargila' birds (greater adjutant storks), listed under the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), in Dadara Pachariya village in Kamrup district, are highly praiseworthy. A group named 'Daughters of Hargila: Hargilar Jiyori' has been formed at the initiative of Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, associating the teenage girls from the village. Such an initiative to involve the young girls in the 'hargila' bird conservation movement will definitely serve as an inspiration to the young generation across the state, encouraging them to work for the cause of wildlife protection and conservation.

Dheeraj Deka,

Dighirpar, Darrang