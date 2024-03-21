Letters to the EDITOR: Ensuring animal safety during Holi celebrations

Ensuring animal safety during Holi celebrations

As the vibrant festival of Holi, marked by joy and colourful celebrations, approaches, it is imperative that we reflect on the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of our furry companions. While Holi is a fun-filled time for humans, full of camaraderie, it can bring forth significant risks for animals, especially stray animals. One of the most pressing concerns during Holi is the use of synthetic colours, which can contain toxic substances harmful to both humans and animals. Animals, especially pets like dogs and cats, are susceptible to skin irritations, allergic reactions, and even poisoning if exposed to these chemical-laden hues. The practice of throwing water balloons or forcefully applying colours to unsuspecting animals, mainly stray ones, can result in physical harm and emotional distress. Animals may perceive such actions as threats, which might trigger defensive behaviors. Moreover, consumption of colour-loaded food or water can pose serious health issues. Strays are often seen gulping anything that’s available, unmindful of what the food contains. In such situations, colours that contain harmful chemicals will have repercussions. In light of these concerns, it is incumbent upon us as responsible individuals to take proactive measures to safeguard the welfare of animals during Holi celebrations. We must opt for eco-friendly, natural colours made from plant-based ingredients that are safe for both humans and animals. We must also foster awareness about animal safety during Holi, which can help initiate positive change within our communities.

Jharna Saikia

Dibrugarh University

Dangerous overhead electricity wires

In Assam, the electricity transmission is carried out through overhead cables. Even power lines transmit electricity from power-generating sources to distribution locations through high-voltage overhead wires and cables. This is extremely dangerous. This is more so in densely congested urban centres like Guwahati. Overhead cabling is also done haphazardly in many locations, exposing people to danger, including the snapping of cables and wires. The thick cables from the powerhouse in Kahilipara, Guwahati, traversing over residential houses and residential locations are an adverse and threatening example. In many places, like those in cities like Mumbai, electricity transmission is done through underground cables. This is a safe and efficient mode of power transmission. Repairing work is easier to do, too. We appeal to the authorities, especially the APDCL, to take immediate steps in this direction so as to avoid loss of life and injuries to humans and other beings.

D Bhutia,

Zoo Road, Guwahati