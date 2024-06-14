Letters to The EDITOR: Foul smell from broiler farms

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Foul smell from broiler farms

Nani Palkhivala, an eminent lawyer, once said that in a protein-conscious and protein-hungry world, overfishing is becoming common. He was very true. People have become much more protein-conscious than before. One will be able to realize it when visiting fish or meat markets. In rural areas too, fish and meat shops are seen in close proximity, both on the roadsides and at market places where customers throng to buy fish or meat. To meet the demand for meat, the poultry and piggery businesses have grown rapidly on a large scale. Broiler farms are set up by many farmers here and there. The increasing number of farms has created a serious problem that is not given attention, either by the farmers or by the department concerned. The foul odour that comes out of the broiler farms has become a menace for nearby people. Even the people who pass by the farms are badly hit by the foul smell. Today, one cannot enjoy the sweet fragrance of wild flowers while travelling to villages but is more disturbed by the unbearable smell that comes from the poultry farms, which are essentially protein houses.

Kulendra Nath Deka

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Lack of courtesy

After Nehru, it was Narendra Modi who achieved the feat of becoming the PM of India for three consecutive terms. However, it was possible with the pre-poll alliance of the NDA, unlike on the previous two occasions, when the BJP formed the government at the centre on its own. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by VVIPs from neighbouring nations like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Bhutan, among others. Congratulatory messages were received even from Pakistan and China. Surprisingly, the Gandhis did not have the moral courage and courtesy to congratulate Modi and his cabinet for his feat; instead, they called him names like Chor, Maut Ka Saudagar, etc. Winning and losing is very much a part of any election, like sports, and one should accept defeat gracefully. The less said, the better it is for the rest of the opposition parties.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati.