Letters to The EDITOR: IPL extravaganza

IPL extravaganza

During the two-week period of the IPL, 21 matches will be played across 10 cities, with each team playing a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five. The IPL has diminished the value of the Ranji Trophy because the shelf space of domestic cricket has one more stock-keeping unit (SKU), which has broadcasting, glamour, money, and eyeballs for recognition. If you know what makes IPL popular, address the shortcomings in the ingredients of the Ranji Trophy. The IPL extravaganza has become hotter. The Slam-Bang League is back, and it saw many episodes, and the controversy continues to haunt the game. Whenever there is a bloated money chest, a scam is inevitable.

M.R. Jayanthy Subramaniam

mrjayanthi@yahoo.in

Bridging the divide

Farmers and the government are locked in a crucial dialogue over the Minimum Support Price (MSP) formula and procurement. While the government offers flexibility with new crops and family labour inclusion, farmers demand broader coverage and the Swaminathan Commission’s C2+50% formula. At the heart lies the assurance of remunerative prices, as market fluctuations threaten farmers’ livelihoods. Both sides must remain engaged, for solutions lie in dialogue, not confrontation. Let’s bridge the divide and build a sustainable future for our farmers.

Tauqueer Rahmani

Guwahati

A storm in the halls of power

The US veto of an Arab-backed ceasefire resolution for the Israel-Hamas conflict ignited controversy. While the US prioritizes ongoing hostage negotiations, critics see it as tacitly endorsing the war. A counter-resolution proposes a temporary ceasefire linked to releases, but skepticism abounds. The clash highlights tensions between diplomacy and humanitarian needs and the US-Israel discord over the two-state solution. Can a balance be struck, or will further suffering be the grim answer?

Mohammad Taukir

Tezpur

Last desire of Fali

With the passing away of Fali Sam Nariman, India has lost yet another legal luminary par excellence who was not only speaking but also breathing constitutional democracy. He was one who had an unassailable faith in secularism, the lifeline of our country.

It would not be an exaggeration if I said that most of the verdicts pronounced by the judges of the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court have the influence of the arguments on related matters put forth in the Apex Court by this constitutional expert. At a time when all constitutional bodies appear to remain compromised and a Damocles sword is hanging over the head of secularism, I am reminded of what he has recorded in his autobiography, ‘Before Memory Fades’. “I have lived and flourished in a secular India.. In the fullness of time, if God wills, I would also like to die in a secular India.”

It looks as if God has heard his prayers.

Tharcius S. Fernando

tharci@yahoo.com

Importance of the banana tree

The banana tree, with its lush green foliage and bountiful fruit, stands tall as a symbol of sustenance, cultural heritage, and environmental resilience across the globe. Revered in various cultures and cherished for its versatility, the banana tree holds a special place of significance, particularly in countries like India.

In India, the banana tree is more than just a source of food; its leaves find utility in religious rituals, adorned during ceremonies and festivals as a mark of purity and prosperity. The presence of banana leaves in traditional festivities, such as weddings and religious ceremonies, signifies abundance and blessings, highlighting the deep-rooted cultural significance attached to this humble plant. Beyond its ceremonial role, the banana tree serves as a nutritional backbone for millions. The fruit, rich in potassium, fibre, and essential vitamins, is a dietary staple, consumed fresh or incorporated into various dishes.

Banana cultivation forms the economic backbone of numerous communities, providing livelihoods for farmers and bolstering rural economies. The banana tree stands as a testament to nature’s abundance and resilience, weaving its way into the fabric of human existence with unwavering significance. From cultural ceremonies to economic prosperity and environmental stewardship, its multifaceted importance underscores the intricate relationship between humanity and the natural world.

Chandasmita Kashyap

Gauhati University

The deceptive side of influencer culture

An article argues that influencer culture isn’t always harmless, highlighting the dangers of emulating curated online lives and accepting advice from unqualified sources. It warns of potential manipulation, particularly in areas like health, finance, and politics, where influencers might prioritize entertainment over expertise. The piece emphasizes the importance of critical thinking and seeking professional guidance, urging readers not to be swayed by glamour or convenience when it comes to important decisions.

Ibne Farooq

Guwahati