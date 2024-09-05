Letters to the Editor: Is it a verbal tamasha?

Is it a verbal tamasha?

Two very burning issues are rocking the entire state. They are smart meters and flash floods in Guwahati and Jorabat in particular. On the floor of the House during the last autumn assembly session, there was a very hot debate between the CM and the opposition led by Debabrata Saikia, with Akhil Gogoi playing the supporting cast. The CM, while trying to prove his point regarding smart meters, stated that APDCL would install two meters—one old one and a smart meter—in the residence of Debabrata Saikia separately to see if there is any disparity in the readings in those meters. Regarding the flash floods in Jorabat, the CM challenged Saikia to be in Jorabat with him after a heavy shower in person to prove his point behind the root cause of the flash flood in Jorabat, where the CM claimed that it was due to haphazard cutting of hills on the Meghalaya side, which in fact caused the deluge. We so far are totally unaware whether these two above-mentioned steps have been taken between CM and the CLP leader, as we, the public, are the worst victims. Otherwise, we will be forced to take it as yet another verbal 'tamasha' between the CM and the opposition.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury

Guwahati