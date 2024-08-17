Letters to The EDITOR: Revise office hours for women’s safety 

Revise office hours for women’s safety

Recent reports indicate a troubling rise in rape cases, highlighting the urgent need for measures that enhance women’s safety. One practical step that could be taken is adjusting office hours to better accommodate the safety concerns of female employees.

Currently, many offices remain open late into the night, which can pose significant risks for women travelling alone after dark. To tackle this issue, I suggest revising office hours to align with seasonal shifts, adjusting timings for summer and winter. Such a change would help mitigate the risks associated with late-night travel and provide a safer environment for women.

It is imperative for the government and relevant authorities to consider this suggestion seriously. By aligning office hours with the safety needs of our community, we can make meaningful strides towards protecting women and ensuring their well-being.

Krishna Baro

Tihu

Traffic Jams in Guwahati

I am writing to express my concern about the worsening traffic situation in Guwahati. As one of the fastest-growing cities in the Northeast, Guwahati is experiencing rapid urbanization. Unfortunately, this development has brought with it severe traffic congestion that affects the daily lives of thousands of residents.

The traffic jams during peak hours have become intolerable, particularly on major roads like GS Road, Zoo Road, and the routes leading to Six Mile and Jalukbari. Commuters often find themselves stuck in traffic for hours, resulting in wasted time, increased stress, and significant fuel consumption.

Moreover, the absence of adequate parking facilities and the rampant encroachment on footpaths further contribute to the congestion. The situation is not only frustrating for motorists but also dangerous for pedestrians, who are forced to walk on the roads. It is high time that the concerned authorities take concrete steps to address this issue. Some measures that could be considered include improving public transportation, implementing stricter traffic rules, creating dedicated lanes for buses and bicycles, and completing road construction projects in a timely manner. Additionally, raising public awareness about the importance of following traffic rules and promoting carpooling could also help reduce the number of vehicles on the roads.

Guwahati has the potential to become a model city, but for that to happen, the traffic chaos must be addressed urgently. I hope that the relevant authorities and stakeholders will take note of this pressing issue and work towards making our city more livable for all.

Dikshita kalita,

Gauhati University

Morkel’s impressive credentials

As expected, head coach Gautam Gambhir’s preferred choice, former South African pacer Morne Morkel, has been picked as the Indian cricket team’s bowling coach and will continue in that position till the culmination of the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. Obviously, Morkel’s solid IPL experience as a bowler, including for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during Gambhir’s captaincy, was a plus, as he understands domestic cricket well. However, what clinched the deal for the lanky South African was perhaps his working relationship as a bowling coach with Gautam Gambhir, the then Lucknow Super Giants (LSK) mentor. Gambhir is said to have been highly impressed by Morkel’s tips and support for young and budding cricketers, as well as his astute management.

Even otherwise, the 39-year-old Morkel has a rich international cricketing experience, having played almost 18 good years for South Africa in all formats of the game. He has 309 wickets to his credit in the longest format for his country. Along with Dale Steyn, he formed a deadly cocktail of pace, bounce, and swing that batsmen all over the world feared to face. As a coach, the man has impressive credentials and is widely respected, having earlier worked with the Pakistan team. Quite a few fast bowlers like Mayank Yadav, with whom Morkel worked in the LSG, are knocking at India’s doors, and who better than Morne Morkel to guide and shape them?

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

gbhat13@gmail.com

GOA Liberation Day

The success of ‘Operation Vijay’, undertaken by the Indian armed forces, led to the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule. The then PM of Portugal, Antonio Salazar, foolishly asserted that Goa was part of metropolitan Portugal. After India became independent on August 15, 1947, Goa continued to be ruled by the Portuguese for over a decade. Apart from Goa, the Portuguese also ruled over Daman, Diu, Dadra, Nagar Haveli, and Anjediva Island. Krishna Menon was the Defence Minister of India in 1961, and he played a major role at the international forum by lambasting the West. Under his command, the Indian Army liberated Goa in two days. Like in Goa, the Portuguese were expelled from Macau in China. The Soviet Union stood by India in Goa’s case, as in many others. On Goa Liberation Day, the nation paid tributes to the martyrs and freedom fighters who fought to liberate Goa from colonial rule. We also salute the exemplary courage and valour of our armed forces.

C. K. Jayanthi Subramaniam

mrjayanthi@yahoo.in