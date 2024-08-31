Letters to The EDITOR: Time to say goodbye to kazis

Time to say goodbye to kazis

The Friday, August 30, news headline ‘House passes historic bill on Muslim marriage registration’ has scripted history as, from now onwards, registration of Muslim marriages has been made mandatory. The main reason to repeal the British-era Moslem Marriages and Divorces Act is to eliminate the role of kazis and make the official registration of Muslim marriages a reality in the state. The passing of this historic bill will undoubtedly be written in golden letters in the modern political history of Assam. Needless to say, earlier kazis played a very doubtful role in modifying the marriage records in terms of age of the married couples and also on alimony (meher) at the time of divorce. This practice had not only encouraged child marriages but also created lots of social and economical problems in the society. The provision of special registrars to register Muslim marriages at the venue of the nikah (marriage ceremony) in case a Muslim bride is unable to report to the registrar’s office will end child marriages, which is now considered the greatest hurdle in the overall socio-economic development of this section of people. Now, the state government should implement various initiatives and policies, including skill development and Muslim women’s empowerment, for lowering employment gaps and prompting inclusive economic possibilities while safeguarding Muslim girls. Let’s welcome the positive change that can contribute to promoting a more resilient community in the near future.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Opposition parties not performing roles

India is the 5th largest economy in the world, having a GDP of $3.94 trillion. Vigorous efforts are underway to make the country a developed nation by 2047. Formalization of the economy with GST, opening of Jan Dhan accounts (so far 53 crore accounts opened within 10 years) to disburse welfare benefits by plugging leakages, and digitalization of architecture like UPI along with massive infrastructure push have catalysed the country’s progress. When the government is talking in terms of achieving a five trillion dollar economy and harnessing futuristic technologies like Big Data Analytics, Generative Artificial Intelligence etc. to accelerate the pace of development, the opposition parties, particularly the Congress, are raising retrograde issues like caste census, hate speech, reservations, and corporate bashing, to name a few, to derail the country’s ambitious plans. Instead of pursuing a development-orientated narrative, the opposition is playing destructive politics. It is the duty of the opposition to present an alternative agenda to the nation for making India a developed nation if it finds the present government’s vision and plans not adequate to realize the country’s ambition. Just shouting for job creation isn’t enough. It should also create a conducive environment for the private sector to make profits, as the government alone cannot generate enough jobs to deal with the burning unemployment problem until the latter also chips in. We expect the opposition to focus primarily on the economy by suggesting measures to the government for boosting production and manufacturing in a sustainable manner.

Rajib Sarma,

Guwahati

Time for review

Boxing was and is one of the most exciting and important events of the Olympics since its inception. Previously, the boxing event was mainly dominated by Cuba and the USA. But now India too has been able to make its presence felt in boxing, as evidenced by our Vijendra Singh’s success at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and our Lovlina Borgohain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Unfortunately, of late, there have been unconfirmed reports that the boxing event might not be included in the next 2028 Los Angeles Olympic games. The reasons cited are corruption allegations, lack of a governing body, and the error-prone scoring system. I, as a layman, am not at all convinced with the scoring system and with the outcome of results in so many bouts in the recently concluded Paris games. DRS, referee referral, or player challenge rule should be incorporated in the rule book. We all know that boxing once produced legends like Mohammad Ali, who ruled the ring for decades with his flamboyant style of ‘flying like a butterfly and stinging like a bee,’ which even floored the giant and ‘badass guy’ named Sony Liston, who was once a terror in the heavyweight category of boxing.

I hope my plea will not go unheard.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Men should treat women with dignity

The brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 9 has left me and many others heartbroken and angry. This tragedy is a painful reminder that violence against women is not limited to just one country—it is something women everywhere, from the richest to the poorest nations, fear every day. The words ‘protect your daughter’ are said and heard very frequently. However, ‘educate your son’ is hardly ever voiced. This imbalance reveals the ongoing failure to address key aspects of gender equality and respect. To break this cycle, we must prioritize educating boys about respect and equality. From an early age, girls are taught to be cautious and compliant, constantly reminded of their potential vulnerability. In the meantime, boys are repeatedly given unchecked free rein without understanding how their behaviour can affect others. This difference in upbringing furthers a culture where gender-based violence escalates. Boys must learn from an early age that their rights do not include the power to control or harm others. Such education is indispensable to tearing down the harmful cycle of toxic masculinity that continues violence against women. In this present scenario, women are seen as a sex object that anyone and everyone is ready to play with.

Jubel D’Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Deteriorating medical services in Guwahati

I am writing to express my deep concern about the deteriorating state of medical services in Guwahati. It is disheartening to see that despite being a major city, our healthcare facilities are falling short of the expectations of its residents. One of the most pressing issues is the tendency of people to seek medical treatment outside Guwahati. This is a clear indication that our local hospitals and clinics are not providing the quality of care that patients deserve. The primary reason for this exodus is the lack of trust in the medical professionals and facilities within the city. Another major problem is the commercialization of healthcare. Doctors often prioritize billing over patient well-being, leading to unnecessary treatments and exorbitant costs. The carelessness of nurses, who often administer wrong medications, poses a serious risk to patients’ lives. Despite the high expenses, many patients find that their health conditions remain unchanged.

The situation is particularly dire for those from economically weaker backgrounds who cannot afford to seek treatment elsewhere. It is imperative that the government takes immediate steps to improve the medical facilities in Guwahati, especially in private hospitals. One crucial measure is to ensure that nurses are supervised by doctors to prevent medical errors. Additionally, the government should invest more resources in healthcare infrastructure and training for medical professionals. The Ayushman Bharat scheme should be implemented in all hospitals to make quality healthcare accessible to a wider population.

By focussing on these areas, Guwahati can transform into a medical hub, attracting patients from outside the city. This would not only boost the local economy but also provide better healthcare options for residents. I urge the authorities to take note of these concerns and implement necessary reforms to improve the state of medical services in Guwahati.

Pooja Ambastha,

Gauhati University