Exactly ten years ago, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the ‘Make in India’ programme, many even within the country were sceptical about whether it would become a reality or just remain another political slogan. But Modi’s campaign, one of the first few major decisions that he took upon assuming office as Prime Minister, made it such a reality to facilitate investment, foster innovation, enhance skill development, protect intellectual property, and build best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure that ten years down the line, the Indian Army has stood out as one of the biggest beneficiaries of this campaign. As has been reported on the front page of the Saturday edition of this newspaper, the Indian Army’s ammunition imports have come down quite significantly in the past decade just because of the ‘Make in India’ campaign. The Indian Army has a budget of around Rs 20,000 crore to buy ammunition of different types every year. In this budget, imports generally constituted around 40 percent in the last few years. But top defence officials have stated that the imports have been cut down to below ten percent, all because of indigenous manufacturing options that have been developed in recent years. It is important to note that the development of several private sector indigenous manufacturers along with the existing public sector firms has helped in a big way to increase the production of ammunition within the country, due to which the Army is able to procure ammunition locally. The ‘Make in India’ initiative, it may be recalled, is based on four pillars that have been identified to give a boost to entrepreneurship in India, not only in manufacturing but also in other sectors. These are – (i) New Processes, which aims at de-licensing and de-regulating the industry during the entire life cycle of a business and making ‘ease of doing business’ as the single most important factor to promote entrepreneurship; (ii) New Infrastructure, which aims at ensuring availability of modern and facilitating infrastructure, including developing industrial corridors and smart cities to provide infrastructure based on state-of-the-art technology with modern high-speed communication and integrated logistic arrangements; (iii) New Sectors, which identified 25 sectors in manufacturing, infrastructure and service activities including Defence Production, Construction and Railway infrastructure; and (iv) New Mindset, with focus on making the Government a facilitator and not a regulator.