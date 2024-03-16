Retrogression in the light of modernity

Hitesh Kalita

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) in the state has recently issued a notice to shut down 1,281 ME (Middle English) Madrassas and convert them into Middle English [Higher Secondary] schools. As per the decision, these schools will no longer be able to teach Arabic or religious education. The 1,281 schools transformed from ME Madrassas to ME Schools are primarily located in districts such as Shalmara-Mankachar, Nagaon, Morigaon, Dhubri, Barpeta, Karimganj, Kachar, Hojai, Hailakandi, Goalpara, and Nalbari. The Assam government, led by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, repealed the 2021 Madrassa Act and proposed that students in Madrassas should also have the opportunity to study mathematics, science, and computers. Dr. Sharma has argued in various forums, not only within the state but also nationally, that for children from the Muslim community to pursue careers in fields like medicine and engineering, they must be liberated from the influence of religious fundamentalist teachings in madrassas. Therefore, it is deemed necessary to take this step to ensure that Muslim students can access modern knowledge and science just like other students, devoid of religious influence.

Instead of embracing such a progressive initiative aimed at educating Muslim students in modern science rather than religious studies, the Congress party has condemned the action taken by the Assam government. It was already anticipated that the party, which has long relied on the support of the Muslim community in Assam solely for electoral gains, would not endorse such a measure implemented by the Government of Assam under any circumstances. As anticipated, the government’s decision to shut down Madrassas was criticized by Barpeta Congress MP Abdul Khalek, who stated, “This is an erroneous decision. The government will gain control over government-run madrassas, while private madrassas remain outside government control. If a madrassa is closed, the government should return the land to those who donated it in the madrassa’s name. For the Chief Minister, it appears problematic if Muslims attend madrassas and study the Quran, especially if they aspire to become doctors.”

Hence, it’s crucial to recognize that the Congress party has persistently hindered the progress of Muslims for many years. We would like to pose two questions to the Honourable MP Khalek. Firstly, if a private institution offers religious education under the guise of providing general education, is it justifiable for the government to intervene? Or, as you seem to suggest, even if government-run madrassas are shut down, religious education will persist through private madrassas, and you advocate for maintaining religious education through them. Are you not in favour of liberating Muslim students from the religious constraints of traditional education and offering them modern education instead? Secondly, you insinuated that individuals who donated land to a madrassa would be dissatisfied if the institution were transformed into an ME school. However, if madrassas are closed and modern knowledge and science are imparted there, Muslim students could excel in the realms of modern education. Are you opposed to such a positive transformation? It’s evident that Mr. Khalek may not have satisfactory answers to these questions. This is because the Congress party has exploited the Muslim community for decades solely for electoral gains, while this community has progressed through embracing modern scientific education.

The party’s apprehension stems from the fear that Muslims may eventually distance themselves from the Congress. As a result, the Congress is vehemently opposed to the closure of madrassas and their conversion into ME schools. In this context, let me share a personal anecdote: during my childhood, my family resided in areas like Mankachar and Lakhipur (Goalpara district) due to my father’s job, where I formed friendships with many Muslim boys. Some of them hail from the immigrant Muslim community. After many years, I encountered one of them in Guwahati. This friend, who had been actively involved in numerous programmes promoting science and modern thinking since childhood, expressed his frustration. He warmly conveyed to me, “You see, religious education has held back our Muslim community in every aspect. Our societies are still entrenched in archaic customs, superstitions, and religious biases. Only by closing madrassas will the children of the Muslim community be exposed to the enlightenment of modern knowledge and science. Unfortunately, the Assam government has yet to accomplish this.” The friend made this statement a few years ago. We strongly believe that the monumental decision undertaken by the government led by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma to shut down madrassas and transform them into ME schools will chart a new course for the Muslim community residing in the sar-sapori and marginal areas of Assam. Muslim students will break free from religious dogma and embrace the enlightenment brought forth by modern knowledge and science. I am convinced that the Muslim community of Assam will forever hold Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma in high esteem and gratitude for making this historic decision.

(The writer is an IT specialist who returned to Assam from the USA after a decade and recently published two analytical books: one on leadership, “NETRITTWA,” and another on the policies of the Government of Assam, “ANIRUDHHA JATRAR DUTA BOSOR.”)