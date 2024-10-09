Smart road technologies for Northeast

The road connectivity story in the Northeast region does not end with construction of new highways or expansion of existing highways. Maintaining the National Highways in the best possible shape throughout the year is the real challenge. Delay in repair of NH segments damaged due to high rainfall or landslides defeats the very purpose of improving connectivity in the region for which the construction or expansion of highways were taken up. As the region is in a strategic area, maintaining the highways in all-weather condition is also crucial for faster troop movement. The advisory issued by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) insisting on using the Whitetopping technology for longevity of NHs, highlighted in Tuesday’s edition of this newspaper, has great significance for Assam and other states in the region and can be adopted for state highways and roads too. The MoRTH defines Whitetopping technology as a concrete overlay technology on the top of the bitumen layer. It claims that this technology expands the lifespan of NH by 20–25 years. Other key advantages of this technology include higher durability of roads in high rainfall regions; concrete surfaces provide better reflection of light that helps in improving road safety; and they reduce heat reflection as they absorb less heat compared to bituminous overlay. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to undertake a review of roads and bridges in the state later this month. Gadkari has scheduled his review meeting for October 21 after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma drew his attention to slow progress in the construction of the Jorhat-Jhanji stretch of the National Highway and stalled work on the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra. Member of Parliament from Jorhat and Deputy Leader of Opposition Gaurav Gogoi too drew attention from Gadkari about the snail pace of construction work on the four-lane highway. This has brought to the fore that, apart from adoption of new technology, time-bound completion of ongoing highway construction needs urgent attention in Assam and other states in the region. It is baffling that despite the state government asking the national highway authorities, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, to speed up construction work and improve maintenance and repair of damaged highway stretches, things are still at a standstill. Gadkari asking NHAI and NHIDCL to regularly coordinate with the state government and to respond to its suggestions is of paramount importance to improving monitoring of the construction work and time-bound completion. Review meetings undertaken by the Union Minister in the past did focus on delay in construction work, but it failed to impact the status on the ground, pointing towards gaps in the monitoring ecosystem. The challenges of adverse weather conditions and prolonged monsoons affecting construction work in the region are known to road developers and are also considered during the planning stage while finalising the construction schedule and fixing the target date of completion. The same excuse cannot be accepted to justify long delays. Missing the deadline not once but multiple times is a sad commentary on failure to overcome the challenges despite the state government flagging it in a series of review and coordination meetings. Timely completion of highway and road construction work is essential to push development in the region to a faster lane and improve freight movement for increasing trade and commercial activities, apart from smoother passenger movement. Length of state roads and national highways in Assam and other states in the region has significantly increased over the past couple years, thanks to prioritising connectivity in the region as part of Act East and Neighbourhood First policy. Connecting the region to vibrant ASEAN and South Asian economies through cross-border highways is a long-term multilateral commitment for which maintenance of highways in their best condition is a must. It is in this context that adoption of modern technology like Whitetopping technology is crucial to expanding the lifespan of highways in the entire region. Climate change impact has resulted in a rise in the frequency of inclement weather like large excess rainfall or cloudbursts in the region. Such changes in weather conditions call for upgrading road construction technology, particularly for the region, to prevent frequent damage. Availability of adequate funds will be a key determinant for application of the Whitetopping technology as it involves additional cost for concrete overlay. Availability of adequate funds for repair and maintenance for highways continues to be a huge challenge even after MoRTH claimed that no NH stretch will remain unattended for want of maintenance and repair as maintenance works are mandated to be carried out through a performance-based maintenance contract. Increasing fund allocation for highway construction and adoption of modern technology for extending road lifespan is, therefore, the pragmatic solution to overcome this challenge of fund shortage and ensure that highways in Assam and other states in the Northeast region are constructed truly as all-weather roads.