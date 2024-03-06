Sustainability of smart city projects in Northeast

Of the 15 smart cities ranked at the bottom among 100 smart cities, eight are from the Northeast, which tells a grim story of the region continuing to be gripped by the problem of poor project execution. Official data shows that of the total 360 smart cities in the region worth Rs. 7737 crore, nearly 45% of the projects worth Rs. 5305 crore are at the work order stage as of December 2023. States in the region catching up with the advanced states in other regions will remain a pipedream until their capacity to utilise funds in time is improved on a priority basis. The problem is known to planners and policymakers, but the solution still eludes them. The deficiencies are rooted in a poor work culture in the region and the failure of funding authorities and project implementing authorities to monitor the projects on a real-time basis. A report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs has highlighted that across the country, out of the total number of 7970 projects worth Rs. 1,70,400 crore taken up by smart cities, 6,419 projects worth Rs. 1,25,105 crore have been completed, and 1,551 projects worth Rs. 45,295 crore are at the work order stage. The parliamentary panel found that in Shillong and Gangtok, only four and six projects are complete, while work on 17 and 38 projects is still going on, respectively. “Overall, the performance of the scheme in the North-Eastern States appears to be dismal despite the altered funding pattern,” observed the committee, which is reflective of ground realities. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs apprised the Committee that non-completion of projects in the region is due to a lack of funds, and “lack of capability and lack of execution capability” are the main reasons. The problems range from a lack of capability among contractors to a lack of adequate and skilled workers, a lack of ability to prepare correct estimates, and the issue of tenders for certain projects, such as the sewage project for the city. The Smart Cities Mission has been extended until June 2024, and all smart cities are expected to complete their projects by this extended deadline, but it is unlikely that the projects of smart cities in the region will be able to meet the deadline. The Ministry clarified to the parliamentary committee that there is no proposal to extend the mission period, and incomplete projects will have to be closed on an “as is, where is” basis. This implies that the respective state governments will have to bear the burden of mobilising resources for the completion of the projects. Another pertinent question that arose in the course of the review by the committee is the future of the Special Purpose Vehicle that was formed for implementing the Smart City Mission at the city level after the extended mission period comes to an end. The SPVs are mandated to plan, appraise, approve, release funds, implement, manage, operate, monitor, and evaluate the projects. The Ministry’s view is that the decision as to whether SPVs will continue post-SCM is that of its shareholders, which include the state government and urban local bodies. The Ministry is developing a framework to assess how ready the SPVs are to continue and what kind of support is required to help them continue, should they choose to do so, the committee was told. There are other key sustainability issues with respect to Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) operationalized in all 100 smart cities, including the smart cities in the northeast region. The ICCCs act as a centralised centre to monitor, coordinate, aggregate information, manage, and report on all functions of the city administration and are a pivotal digital asset of a smart city. The ICCCs are currently under Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contracts with external agencies, known as Master System Integrators (MSI), and have multi-departmental functions such as police, traffic, transport, health, water supply, disaster management, etc. to deliver an end-to-end service to the citizens. According to the Ministry, upon completion of the O&M period, the ULBs and Smart City SPVs, in coordination with the different government departments, shall maintain the different functions provided by the ICCC. The states in the region are formulating policies regarding the continuation of SPVs or empowering the municipal corporations to equip them with the required capacity and adequate funds for maintaining the ICCCs so that service delivery is not disrupted by a lack of capacity or funds. Being a digital asset, the volume of data to be gathered, generated, and processed by the ICCCs is poised to increase exponentially, which the city authorities must be able to effectively manage. The poor ranking of smart cities in the region is a wake-up call for the States to undertake a comprehensive review so that the capacity of city authorities is built to maintain all physical and digital assets created under the smart city mission.