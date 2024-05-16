Time for a sabbatical

Shantanu Thakur

(thakur.santanu@gmail.com)

Even God had to have a day of rest—to sit back and ponder his work. At a humbler level, my one-time professor, Nabakanta Barua, once advised us to take some “thinking time” even in the exam hall. He said he had taken an hour of it during his master’s examination at the BHU years earlier. As it was, we didn’t heed his advice and had to pay the price. In ancient times, emperors and kings were said to have gone through periods of solitude to meditate on how they could gain insights into knowledge on better statecraft. Kings in the epics had their gurus, who were consulted more often than not. Not just for spiritual guidance, but for advice on matters of war and general administration as well.

The schedule of the general election provides, maybe unwittingly, an opportune time for our leadership to reflect on our state of affairs. May 8 to June 4, at least in our state, should be a good time to sit back and take a closer look at how beneficial the repetitive dance of democracy has been in real terms for the polity, apart, of course, from the mere count of participation. In Assam, we have a windfall of almost a month to indulge in a thinking exercise.

It has perhaps not gone unnoticed how our leaders don’t seem to pause and think. Running the course in a perennial election mode could be one of the reasons. This time again, leaders from different political parties will be busy campaigning in states where the rest of the seven-phase elections are yet to be over. Some of them are already star campaigners, and hence, they will hardly have the time to sit back and think deeply about whether their hard work and toil have been really meaningful in adding any star value to the system. It has mostly been verbal fencing in the air at almost anything that seems to be hovering above in thin air. Whether it touches any target effectively is anybody’s guess. Sometimes, one is constrained to recall Sancho Panza chasing windmills left and right.

Throughout the evolution of parliamentary democracy in our country, it has been aired time and again that several issues continue to remain inadequately addressed. The highest judiciary, the ECI, the Law Commissions, parliamentarians, academia, and activists have all raised suggestions on possible ways to improve the functioning of democracy in India. But one recalls just one joint session of parliament to debate the subject in its entirety—perhaps during the tenure of the late PA Sangma as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Tangible outcomes from that session, however, have not been visible, if any. The cardinal laws of the country—the IPC, CPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act—have been renamed and restructured just recently. Whether these amendments have been updated to relevant present-day requirements is still a matter of debate, and, in any case, they have not had enough public exposure amongst the larger sections of the citizenry. Outdated laws, not quite in sync with the times, have been a bane for a long time. Sometimes, the laws are so numerous that they remain forgotten. But there are many other areas that demand more undivided attention from the representatives of people who have the reins of government and the power of legislation in their hands. Leaders have to find time for addressing such issues; pushing them under the carpet has complicated matters enough already.

One such framework is the framework of parliamentary democracy itself. While an alternative to it is unthinkable, streamlining and making it more effective is perhaps not out of context. There are best practices in several other democracies that could be studied and emulated. Governments come and governments go; then, the five-yearly rigmarole of the dance of democracy surfaces, raising waves of hope and an increasingly active participation expecting better governance and a better quality of life. Then the dust settles and things get back to where they were; sometimes worse. The Janata government after the Emergency; the return of Indira Gandhi and the end of her term; the interregnum of the coalition era; the first AGP government in Assam; the collapse of the CPM-Left Front government in West Bengal and the coming of the Poriborton mirage; the rise of the BJP in 2014; the optimistic AAP experiment in Delhi and its aftermath—all heralded hope in our lifetimes. Things, however, hardly changed meaningfully at the cutting edge. Although several economic indicators have improved visibly, the quality of democracy and our place in the happiness index have languished. We seem to be going round and round in endless circles, with the tail refusing to oblige. Something has to be amiss somewhere. Perhaps it’s the system that doesn’t allow for game-changers. Or, perhaps, there’s something lacking in the men who manage the system. Or perhaps the fault lies in how and what the populace expects from democracy. Perhaps much more time has to pass for parliamentary democracy in our country to come of age, free from negativities. Perhaps public good has taken the backseat and private, individual gain and prosperity have the upper hand. Social transformation in India has always been propelled by solid moorings in morals and ethics; Mahatma Gandhi’s nation-wide movement had these two factors as strong motivators. The movement by Jay Prakash Narayan against corruption in public life was no different. Is a lack of ethics, a mad rush to attain victory, irrespective of the means used for success, and a disdain for propriety in public life the reasons for the slide down? Admittedly, leaders must win, but simultaneously, leaders must also perform and keep abreast of the latest trends in the growth economy if they are sincere in their professed intentions of making the people also win alongside them in realising a healthy democracy. An ideal win is where the people win. One nagging worry is that the muck that reckless, unscrupulous election practices precipitate continues to accumulate, and unless timely removals take place, it might be impossible to clean the Aegean stables. It has to be the best players in the game who also have to preserve the essence and integrity of the hard-earned system.

The media has called the current elections an election devoid of raging issues. If aspects like the economy, the projected growth story, the job scenario, secular values, democratic tolerance, facilitation of income, upgrading urban and rural infrastructure, opening up avenues for the youth capable of meeting their ambitions, the country’s need to timely adjust to a fast-changing world order, rearing a new breed of capable leaders in every field (including politics), and the need for transparency in government and governmental actions are not issues, then one wonders what are or should be perceived as issues. It is heartening news if religion and similar stuff have not succeeded in taking over the narrative. But should the electorate not be told in clear terms what the contending parties have to bring to the table if they return to power? Apart from freebies and rabble-rousing,? Every political party needs to clarify the sources of funds for the freebies and how and why those are not going to cripple state finances in the long run. So far, it has mostly been the pot calling the kettle black, with the standards of rivalry slipping frighteningly. Nothing clear and concrete is being shown. What is dangled out in one state is contrary to what is being projected elsewhere. All this is not only unproductive, but also demeaning and humiliating to the intelligence of the average voter. The discourse reveals the hollowness of ideas. Victory by any means available is often incapable of delivering on promises made off the cuff. Issues should be laid out in the open, and ways and means to find solutions—proposed plans to achieve success—should be clearly explained for the voter to assess with his own intelligence. Real leaders should be capable of doing this; they don’t need to take the people for a ride.

There are many other areas of concern that our legislators need to give their attention to. One such is the gubernatorial posting of governors. This instrument of colonial legacy has, of late, been marred by unhealthy controversy. Several governors have been pulled up by the Supreme Court for misuse of power. This once respected position has also been seen as vital in the exercise of constitutional duties. If constitutional experts and the judiciary put their heads together, there’s no reason why suitable, effective, but non-controversial alternatives cannot be evolved. This is one outdated system that needs serious reconsideration for its continued use. Similarly, the Indian bureaucracy is also in need of restructuring and overhauling. Several retired civil servants have already voiced concern.

In the ancient past, India was a mighty nation; it has all the possibilities of being one all over again in this century. There’s a need for not one but a bunch of capable, knowledgeable, towering leaders to take the country forward. Our leaders need to pause and ponder, not rush headlong with rhetoric alone. Remembering the inspirational leaders we once had, one is tempted to plagiarise Wordsworth and cry, “Thou shouldst be living at this hour; India hath need of thee.” How long does it take for a great nation to have a saviour to help it make the big leap? Sambhavami yuge yuge?