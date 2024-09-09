While ‘Viksit Bharat’ is a vision Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined in order to take India to the developed nations bracket in the next two decades or so, it is also important to note that teachers have a very crucial role in pushing this big dream of the country. Prime Minister Modi has thus urged educators to literally walk the extra mile with their students and carve them in such a manner so that they become “citizens and achievers” of tomorrow. But the question is, how can teachers turn this into a reality. Students spend most of their time with teachers. Teachers constitute one segment whom students trust the most. There is no second opinion on the fact that students also believe their teachers more than anyone else, including their parents. Given this situation, it is for the teachers and educators to ensure that students are groomed and nurtured to become strong pillars of society and thus the country. The Prime Minister is correct when he says that ‘Developed India’ is not just his slogan or programme. Teachers have to collectively prepare such a group of capable individuals who will steer a developed India, so that the country has a pool of such able youth, the Prime Minister has said. For this, the campaign has to begin in the middle and high school levels, where the mantra of Developed India, or Viksit Bharat, is ingrained in the heart and soul of every student of the country. Grooming young people to become responsible citizens is the first step, and for that, teachers too have to behave like responsible citizens and become role models for their students.