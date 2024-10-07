Welcome Move

Assam has made history this week by creating and making operational as many as 21 co-dis- tricts—a first of its kind in the country—which is a very significant step forward to take the administration a step closer to people. As has been stated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, this is a unique initiative taken by the present BJP-led government in Assam that will decentralise district administrations and, in the process, ensure implementation of the present government’s vision of minimum government and maximum governance. Dedicated administrative units at the co-district level are also expected to ensure hassle-free access to government services by common people, with very little need for a person to rush to the district headquarters for various government-related services and work. The newly-created co-district administration will render to the public all major services, like land revenue, issuance of certificates of caste, PRC, OBS NCL, land sale permissions, land revenue collection, etc. Moreover, officers at the co-district level will enjoy magisterial powers like granting permission for events, functions, and fairs, etc.; issuance of ration cards; distribution of PDS rice; licenses to fair price shops; lifting midday meal good grains, etc.; apart from taking anti-illicit liquor measures; issue of retail passes for India Made Foreign Liquor, temporary bar licenses, etc. As has been pointed out, the newly-created co-districts will also have some important features like streamlined citizen-centric services, smaller administrative units below the district level, timely access to essential government services by citizens, and significant steps to improve efficiency to bring government to the grassroots. The government has made it a point that every LAC will have a co-district so as to make them self-sufficient in rendering all public services. In the existing structure, a DC office covers two or more LACs and staggers under a heavy workload, affecting the rendering of services.