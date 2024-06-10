Bollywood Actor Ajay Devgn wishes Narendra Modi ahead of his swearing-in ceremony

Ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, actor Ajay Devgn congratulated him for his consecutive third term as Prime Minister.

The 'Singham' actor took to his X account on Sunday to put a congratulatory message and wrote, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his re-election! Wishing continued success in guiding India towards prosperity and greatness with his wisdom and compassion."

PM Modi will assume office as prime minister for a third consecutive term as the BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure.

PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third term after founding prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Alongside Narendra Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath this evening. Ahead of the evening ceremony, posters featuring the PM-designate have been put up in Delhi. Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed, and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony on Sunday.

Several leaders and state heads of neighbouring regions and the Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. (ANI)

