Audio recovered from accused matches voice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother

The audio recovered by Mumbai Police from one of the arrested suspects in a firing incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence, has matched with the voice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi, police said. The audio recording from the accused’s phone was sent to the forensic laboratory for verification. The firing incident took place on April 14 outside Salman’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Anmol, the Canada-based brother jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the April 14 incident in Mumbai’s Bandra. Recently, the police recorded the statements of Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan.

As per Mumbai Police’s official, Salman’s statement was recorded for nearly four hours, while Arbaaz’s statement was recorded for more than two hours. In his statement, Salman informed police about what actually happened on the night of the incident. He told police that he was home on the day of the incident, having slept late at night as there was a party at his residence. Hours later, the sound of a bullet woke him up, as per the police.

Salman stated the incident was serious. He also thanked Mumbai Police for their efforts in investigating the case.

The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting.

Earlier, police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Vishnoi, played a key role in motivating the shooters. After receiving weapons delivery in Panvel on March 15, 2024, Anmol provided the shooters with the target’s information, instructing them to carry out the firing at the actor’s residence.

The planned firing incident was executed as per instructions, during which the shooters received a total of Rs 3 lakh.

A few days after the shocking incident, Arbaaz issued a statement on behalf of his family. In the post, Arbaaz stated that the particular “disturbing” incident has affected the family.”

“The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it’s all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously,” the statement read.

“No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support,” Arbaaz wrote. (ANI)

