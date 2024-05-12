Kris Jenner buys toy Tesla Cybertruck for Kim Kardashian’s son

Momager Kris Jenner sure knows how to make her grandson feel like a little VIP! She went all out to celebrate Psalm’s 5th birthday, and the highlight of the day was a gift from his grandma that had him over the moon.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared her son’s reaction to receiving a mini Tesla Cybertruck from his grandmother. An excited Psalm quickly told his mother that he would be taking the Cybertruck to his school. To which, Kim laughed and replied, “You can’t drive this to school.”Another clip showed Psalm and his older sister, Chicago, 6, riding the miniature vehicle around the house’s yard. Kim also shared snaps of Psalm’s Ninja Turtles-themed cake from Hansen’s Cakes Bakery.

Meanwhile, Kris also shared a post on Instagram to mark her grandson’s birthday. The post’s caption read, “Happy birthday to my amazing grandson Psalm, who is truly one of the lights and loves of my heart and my life! Thank you for being such a blessing in all of our lives my Psalmy and for putting a huge smile on my face every time we are together. Thank you for asking me to play musical chairs with you the other day. It really meant the world to me lol! The joy you bring and the happiness you give to all of of us is such a beautiful gift. You are the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend. You are such a great athlete, and so talented, smart, kind, generous, caring, creative, and the best scooter rider I’ve ever seen. I love you to the moon and back!! Love, Lovey. (sic)” Check it out below!

“My baby! My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today! I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom! Your calm energy is much appreciated in our household lol. You prove you can be the Hulk, spiderman or an archaeologist any day of the week! I’ve never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I’ve made of your sleeps! I love you so much always and forever (sic),” wrote Kim.

Kim shares daughter North, son Psalm, daughter Chicago, and son Saint with her ex-husband, Kanye West. (Agencies)

