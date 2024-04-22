Kirsten Dunst is so busy being a mom that she barely gets time to shower

Seems like actress Kirsten Dunst is overwhelmingly occupied with her mommy duties to the extent that she has to carve out time just to take a shower.

The 41-year-old actress has revealed that she is so busy juggling her career with caring for her two sons, Ennis, five, and two-year-old James, whom she shares with her 36-year-old actor husband Jesse Plemons, that she spends whatever little alone time she can manage watching trashy TV shows, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Kirsten, currently portraying a conflict photographer in ‘Civil War’ on the big screen, told ‘People’ magazine: “When everyone is asleep, and I can watch the shows I want like ‘The Bachelor’. But honestly, not even a shower is sacred at this point. Nothing is."

Describing her last "perfect" day off when asked, Kirsten said: "When you have two kids, you never have a day off. Right now it’s being on a plane with no Wi-Fi. And people bring you food. That feels like a spa day for a mom."

According to ‘Female First UK’, Kirsten also illustrated the hectic nature of her life by mentioning that she tends to fall asleep if she tries to stay up late.

Reflecting on the last late night she stayed up past her usual bedtime, she shared, "Last night again because it was my husband’s birthday and the premiere. I couldn’t tell you until what time. I just passed out."

Additionally, Kirsten opened up about her belief in “signs” from the afterlife and a recurring nightmare about a ghost.

She recounted the last "sign" she received in life, which occurred on April 2 at a screening of ‘Civil War’.

She said: "A hummingbird stopped in my car the day my grandma passed. Yesterday I noticed this hummingbird and then went to the ‘Civil War’ premiere at the Academy Museum, which used to be the May Company (mall), and my grandma worked there for a bit. So I felt like she was with me last night. When I was younger, I had a recurring dream of a woman in a Victorian dress in a rocking chair who would watch me. It was scary; she was in my dreams a lot." (IANS)

