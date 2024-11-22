Veteran Malayalam actor Meghanathan Passes Away at 60

Actor Meghanathan, son of National Award-winning actor Balan K. Nair, passed away in the wee hours of Thursday at a private hospital, said industry sources. The 60-year-old was suffering from a lung ailment for a while and was under treatment when the end occurred.

Meghanathan made his debut with the 1983 film Asthram. In a career spanning around three decades, like his illustrious father who passed away years back, shone well when he appeared in villain roles.

Though he performed well in villain roles, despite being active in the industry he acted in around just 60 films including a few Tamil films. Among the notable roles he played included in films like Panchagni, Chamayam, Rajadhani, Bhoomigeetham, Chenkol, Malappuram, Haji Mahanaya Joji, Prayikkara Pappan, Udyanapaalakam, Ee Puzhayum, Kadannu, and Vaasthavam.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter and the last rites would be held in his ancestral village in Shornur. His father Nair won the National award for the best actor in the Malayalam film 'Oppol' in 1981. In that film, he was starring alongside actress Maneka, mother of National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. Nair was in those times the most popular and sought after villain actor and that was how Meghanathan in 1983 donned the grease paint for the first time. Even though Meghanathan made a good beginning, he was unable to sustain and failed to get more films. (IANS)

