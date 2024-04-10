Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

10th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 10th April 2024
Moon sextile Saturn on your solar return chart and which is a very good combination. You will be rewarded for your efforts. And will receive acclaim and appreciation of your peers and superiors. Your pet projects will get completed. And you will work with focus and determination you will be goal oriented and will work in team spirit. You will take people along with you. You will also be very positive in your relations with mate. He/she will provide all support and help you need in difficult situation. And will prove able companion. Financially you will have no major worries. You can invest in shares, mutual funds, debentures and bonds. And will make good profit. Your business income too will rise. Students will get success in exams and interview. Your faith in God will increase and you will attend religious gathering and also visit holy places. Business trips will keep you busy. And you will interact with a number of people.
10th April 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Peacock-blue, Amber, Lavender
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 10th April 2024:
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be very imaginative and versatile in your outlook. Your whole personality will undergo a sea change. You will like to do things in a methodical manner. People will be taken by surprise by this refreshing change in your persona. You will like to convince people gently. People will be drawn towards you because of your charismatic personality.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be very much concerned about your family members and would get involved in family affairs. Members in your family have been facing problems for some time now. They would be looking towards you to guide them. And you will be not found wanting. You will try to do your best and will also ensure that they are fully satisfied.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be able to communicate to your friends few things which in your view are not correct. They will listen to you and will follow all the instructions that you give to them. You will be inclined to wrap up the matters quickly before they get out of hands. Some influential person would be highly impressed by you and will help you in times ahead.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be developing lot of business contacts on account of continuous journeys you will have to undertake. These will help you immensely in times to come. Your social circle will also widen. You will be able to put forward your point of view forcefully to others. They will generally agree to proposals that you give. You will have excellent financial gains.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Life is taking an interesting turn. You will be provided with a lifetime opportunity in your business/profession. Such opportunities are rare and you cannot to afford to miss them. You will be seeking counsel of your friends in this matter. Their response will be positive. Your financial position will undergo a sea change and more opportunities will come.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be beset with variety of problems. They will appear to be small but in reality they will consume lot of your time and energy. These will keep you involved and test your nerves. Despite your best efforts it will take some time before they get resolved. Your health could turn delicate and your financial position will also be tight.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This is a very profitable time period for you. You will be making handsome profits in your business as your annual turnover will be excellent. Your confidence will get tremendous boost and you will be looking to widen your area of business. Your family will be very much pleased by your progress and will keep on encouraging you.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be offered a job of your own choice. This will please you very much as it is to your liking. You will seek counsel of your family members and friends before taking a decision. Change of place could also be possible. Your pay package will be excellent. This will enhance your reputation. And you will able to persuade your family to go with your decision.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
This will prove to be a very fruitful day for you. Your family will be very much appreciative of efforts you are making to make life better. And you are working hard day and night for it. Your intentions are honest and you are very sincere in your approach. Even your colleagues and superiors at work place are very much impressed by your dedication.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Numerous problems that you were facing for some times now will come to an end. And you will be able to relax a bit more. And also you will think of getting the things right. Your friends and colleagues will do their best. Even your family will provide ample support. Things will appear to be normal soon.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be very much fortunate in matters of money and finance. Your business profits will get doubled and even your associates would give you full support. You will also explore new business areas. Your social standings will increase and you will be invited to social gathering and functions. You can also think of joining some political party.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Some business rivals may try to harm your reputation and business. They may resort to unethical business tactics and try to bribe your subordinates. Initially they may be able to get some success. But you will be alert and thwart their designs. Financially you will face some problems but somehow you will manage.