Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

10th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 10th August 2024

Moon sextile Sun on your solar return chart is a very favorable combination for you. If you create a balance between personal and professional life then this year will be quite progressive one. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. You will be popular among peers and superiors. And will get good job offers. You could also plan to start a new business venture. Those in politics, social services, academics and media related industry will do well. Students will do well in academics. Those appearing in prestigious exams or interviews too will get success. Inflow of money will be continuous. You could plan to invest in property, shares, gold and bonds. Your relations with parents will improve and you could also receive a legacy from them. Those who are jobless for a long time will get good job offers.

10th August 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Saturday.

Lucky colours : Brown, Yellow, Saffron.

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a very fruitful day for you. You will develop contact with learned and influential persons. They will prove of immense help. Financially you will have no worries. You will also like to enhance your knowledge and skills at job. And your bosses will keep supporting and guiding you. Your romantic life will be good.