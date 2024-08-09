Today's Horoscope Prediction – 10th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

10th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 10th August 2024
Moon sextile Sun on your solar return chart is a very favorable combination for you. If you create a balance between personal and professional life then this year will be quite progressive one. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. You will be popular among peers and superiors. And will get good job offers. You could also plan to start a new business venture. Those in politics, social services, academics and media related industry will do well. Students will do well in academics. Those appearing in prestigious exams or interviews too will get success. Inflow of money will be continuous. You could plan to invest in property, shares, gold and bonds. Your relations with parents will improve and you could also receive a legacy from them. Those who are jobless for a long time will get good job offers.
10th August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Saturday.
Lucky colours : Brown, Yellow, Saffron.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a very fruitful day for you. You will develop contact with learned and influential persons. They will prove of immense help. Financially you will have no worries. You will also like to enhance your knowledge and skills at job. And your bosses will keep supporting and guiding you. Your romantic life will be good.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will be getting ample opportunities to progress in your job. Money inflow will be continuous. You will face challenges at job with confidence. And will also develop interests in occult sciences and will like to probe deeper truths. You will also fall in love with a person of refined taste. It will be a long-drawn affair.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is going to be a nice day. You will have the confidence in your abilities to get the things done correctly in the right direction. And will be innovative and clear with your ideas. You will be able to execute the things perfectly. Your colleagues will support any decision you take and will remain on your side. You will also be getting some marriage proposal for yourself.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today health of your spouse may turn delicate. It will require immediate medical attention. You will feel the pressure and will appear jittery. But your friends and family will help you. And you will have the capacity to bear the crisis with the grace of God. You will also receive timely financial help from friends.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will enjoy a very nice day today. Your children will excel in studies and this will make you very happy. And you will be in positive frame of mind. Financial position will remain sound. Even at your workplace you will be heard with interest. A proposal that you will give to your bosses will be cleared. And you will act swiftly.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will be involved in a heated discussion with your partner. He/she will not listen to you and might disagree with you. This will put you in a quandary. But you will have the foresight to explain things properly. Relations will be back on course. You will meet an old friends of yours.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will be in a position of strength and call the shots. The decision that you took at your workplace will start giving results. And you will be better placed then before. This will give you freedom to negotiate on your own terms and conditions. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with your beloved. Financially also you will be much better than before.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will enjoy great mental peace and happiness today. And will be happy with life in general. Your problems will finally get solved. And your peers and superiors will be fond of you. And there will be no worries on financial front. You will also enjoy a wonderful period of love and romance with sweetheart.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will receive some incentives in your job. This is result of your hard work and sincerity. You will also make plans to travel abroad with your partner to some exciting destination. It will help you in overcoming work related stress. And you will enjoy some memorial days of togetherness and bonding with your partner.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will have your task cutout. You will try your level best to please your partner. And will be doing your best even at workplace. Your plate is full. You will have to implement new ideas and improvise. Financially you will be well off. Students will shine in studies. And you could be involved for doing for doing notable social service.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is a happy day. Money and wealth will keep coming. There could be entry of a new person in your life. It will be a very fulfilling and warm relationship. You will take a while to understand each other. And will also have the inclination to go a distance. You will gain out of this long lasting relation. And even your family will support. Your financial position will be nice.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will have emotional issues. And your mood could be off. You will try to avoid people and will withdraw from others. This behavior will make your mate unhappy. He/she will try to help you out of the crisis. And you will not resist. And will be in a positive frame of mind and in high spirits.