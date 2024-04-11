Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 11th April 2024
Mars conjunct Saturn on your solar return chart which will bring mixed results for you. You will be fortunate in matters of love and romance. And can get married to a person of your choice with family consent. But you will have to work hard to earn money and meet your daily needs. You will have tendency to spend lavishly and will have to face mounting expenses. Relations with your subordinates will be just normal. Your bosses will have high expectations from you. At times you will be moody and will find it difficult to go along with people. You will invest your money after taking all precautions. But you will share good equations with members of your family. And friends will support you. You will be a source of inspiration for those who are younger to you. Your social standing will increase and you may be rewarded for your services to society.
11th April 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Navy blue, Violet, Cream
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 11th April 2024:
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be feeling a little down cast today. There may be some war of words with your office colleagues that will make you feel a little bit agitated. You will be tempted to hit back but you will manage to control yourself. Crises will blow over. You will talk to your colleagues who will appreciate your behavior. Your health will be normal.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You may get involved with a person whom you have known for some time. This person was also in love with you. Day is perfect to let the feelings be known to each other. It may lead to a cosy affair ending in marriage ties. This will bring stability in your life that you have been wishing for some time now.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your partner was planning to buy a big and beautiful house in some posh locality. Now that your financial position is good, you will get success in your efforts. You will also receive some increments and bonus at your work place. You will also be inclined to include yoga, meditation or some light exercise in your daily routine.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your dynamic personality is drawing people magically towards you. Your versatile personality and eloquent way of speaking make people take note of you. You are center of attraction wherever you go. There is a chance of getting involved with a charming person with whom you will come in contact all of a sudden. This person will be completely blown over by your personality and charisma.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You have been getting involved with people in unnecessary disputes. This puts a hamper in your plans. You get upset as a result. Now you will like to tone down a bit and stay away from people and controversies. You have been denied promotion at your work place for a while now. You will take this matter with your superiors and try to convince them.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You have been thinking for a while that your life is at cross roads. You have come to a stage from where there is no looking back now. You have been able to establish yourself in your job and gone ahead of others. But yet you feel there is something that is missing in your life. You will like to remold your personality and introspect a bit.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You can enter into some business disputes leading to prolonged litigation. But it will be wise to go for out of court settlement. Your relations with your partner will also take a beating and there may be some conflict of opinion. It may lead to some tensions in your relations. But you will be able to resolve the differences through mutual talks.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
This is going to be a very favorable time period for you. You will plan with your family to go for a fun filled short trip. This will bring respite to you from hectic life style. You will have some moments of solitude and peace with your partner. You will have ample time to ponder over issues that you are facing in your domestic life and finding a way out.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be having very good times at your work place. You would be promoted and also will get a salary hike. This will please you and your mate immensely. Your superiors would be very much supportive. And will do their best to implement any proposal that you give to them. You will also like to go with your family for a short trip.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You are getting very philosophical in your outlook towards life. At times you wonder why certain things happen that are beyond our control. You will go deep to find answers. This will draw you towards spiritualism and religion in a big way. Your whole outlook towards life will change dramatically and you will become a totally different person.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will have numerous problems to deal with. You will receive some setbacks in investments you have made in your business. This will lead to some anxieties and worries. But you will get a helping hand from a person with whom you will come in contact by chance. You will also receive some vital tips from this person. Your partner will also be an able guide.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Emotions are running deep inside you. You are not able to understand from where these are coming. You are unable to decide the right course that you should take in your life. You are getting lot of opinions from others making you little confused. The best remedy is to introspect yourself a bit. And refocus on your priorities in life.