Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:

Birthday Forecast for 11th April 2024

Mars conjunct Saturn on your solar return chart which will bring mixed results for you. You will be fortunate in matters of love and romance. And can get married to a person of your choice with family consent. But you will have to work hard to earn money and meet your daily needs. You will have tendency to spend lavishly and will have to face mounting expenses. Relations with your subordinates will be just normal. Your bosses will have high expectations from you. At times you will be moody and will find it difficult to go along with people. You will invest your money after taking all precautions. But you will share good equations with members of your family. And friends will support you. You will be a source of inspiration for those who are younger to you. Your social standing will increase and you may be rewarded for your services to society.

11th April 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Navy blue, Violet, Cream

Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 11th April 2024:

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be feeling a little down cast today. There may be some war of words with your office colleagues that will make you feel a little bit agitated. You will be tempted to hit back but you will manage to control yourself. Crises will blow over. You will talk to your colleagues who will appreciate your behavior. Your health will be normal.