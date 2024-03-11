Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th March 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th March 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 11th March 2024
Moon conjunct Mercury on your solar return chart which ensures a good year ahead. It is going to be an action packed year overall. Your relations with your bosses will improve and they will keep supporting you. You will also implement new ideas at your workplace with fair amount of success. Your business will flourish. And you will enter into joint venture or partnership. Government related work will get completed. Your sources of income will increase. You will get loans from banks/financial institutions for some pet projects. Lovebirds will enjoy favorable time period. Marriage can take place. Your name and fame will increase. And you could also receive some honor or award. Your relations with parents will improve. They will bliss you and also gift some movable /immovable property. Your partner will keep supporting you.
11th March 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Green, Violet, Amber
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 11th March 2024:
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a wonderful day. You will make efforts to increase your income. And will get success too. Some office colleague might develop interest in you leading to romantic ties. It could end up in marriage. Your proposals at work place too will get accepted and will find wide support from peers and superiors. You will remain peaceful.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will be facing some problems. Your plans would not get completed. Colleagues at your workplace will hold grudge against you. You might be tempted to hit back but will desist. Your expenses will increase. Your children will not listen to you. But your partner will continue supporting you. Financial position will remain normal.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is going to be a great day. You would get success in your profession/business. Your profits would increase. Those in electronics, telecommunication, entertainment media industry etc. will get unprecedented success. If you are in politics you will meet influential people. Children will do well in studies. You would enjoy excellent relation with your mate.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You could become victim of conspiracy and plotting at your workplace. A vicious campaign might be launched against you. You should remain careful and check your behavior. And will not indulge in loose talks and remain calm. Enemies won’t be able to harm you. Family members and friends would be your biggest source of strength.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is going to be a nice day. You may be involved in romantic ties with some stranger. He/she will come in your life all of a sudden. You would not even give a second thought. And will be involved in wonderful relations. Both of you will have genuine feeling and will come closer to each other. Marriage will be the next big step.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will be involved in family matters. You will realize your responsibilities towards your children and will do your best. You will plan about their future as matured parents. Some members in your family might need immediate financial help. Your advice will be sought on a matter of vital importance.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You would be getting some legacy in the form of a gift or will from your relatives. It will involve huge sum of money. Your partner will be very happy. Your life style will improve and you will make attempts to make it better and will spend lavishly on yourself. You will become more modern and appear fashionable.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will make best use of your communication skills at your workplace. And will manage to convince people. You will win big order for your concern. This will make your superiors very happy. You will be goal oriented. You will also enjoy very good relations with your family members. And will make plans to go out for a fun-filled day and entertainment with family.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will be very fortunate. You will propose to a person of your liking. He/she will respond positively. Your financial position will be strong and stable. You will perform exceedingly well at your workplace. This will please your bosses. Your elders will remain very happy and will bless you. You might undertake some business related trip too.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It will be a good day. You would be able to execute your plans effectively. You could get some work order from abroad. Those who want to settle permanently in a foreign country too will get success. A person might gift you an expensive item. You could invest in bullions, metals or fixed assets. And can also buy some commercial / residential property.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be a very enjoyable day. Your investments will yield good results. The number of your contracts too will expand. Your financial condition will be strong and stable. At workplace you will have a wonderful time. You will achieve your aim and objectives on time. You will have inclination to try something different and will achieve your goal.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today your name and fame will rise. Your carrier graph will go up. Flow of money will be continuous. Those appearing for prestigious exams will get success. You will be energetic at work and will remain cheerful. You will give top priority to your family despite your busy schedule. Your family members will come closer to each other.