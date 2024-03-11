Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th March 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th March 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 11th March 2024

Moon conjunct Mercury on your solar return chart which ensures a good year ahead. It is going to be an action packed year overall. Your relations with your bosses will improve and they will keep supporting you. You will also implement new ideas at your workplace with fair amount of success. Your business will flourish. And you will enter into joint venture or partnership. Government related work will get completed. Your sources of income will increase. You will get loans from banks/financial institutions for some pet projects. Lovebirds will enjoy favorable time period. Marriage can take place. Your name and fame will increase. And you could also receive some honor or award. Your relations with parents will improve. They will bliss you and also gift some movable /immovable property. Your partner will keep supporting you.

11th March 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Green, Violet, Amber

Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 11th March 2024:

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a wonderful day. You will make efforts to increase your income. And will get success too. Some office colleague might develop interest in you leading to romantic ties. It could end up in marriage. Your proposals at work place too will get accepted and will find wide support from peers and superiors. You will remain peaceful.