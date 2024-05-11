Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 11th May 2024
Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart thus ensuring an amazingly extraordinary time period for you. You will have opportunities galore. Your popularity at your work place will reach dizzy heights. Your peers and colleagues would be talking of you. You would be able to perform fully to your potential thus pleasing your superiors. Your brilliant performance at work place could lead to some bonus, increments or equity share coming your way. Your financial growth will be great. You may plan to buy some new property or some luxury vehicle. You could also give an expensive item to your mate. You will be in fine fettle and in a positive frame of mind. You will plan to undertake some fun filled trip with your family to enjoy moments of togetherness. Family functions will keep you busy. Your social network will grow and keep you in center of attraction.
11th May 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
Lucky colours: Peacock Blue, Purple, White
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Shared hopes and dreams could become a reality soon and would make you happy. This is a good time to go ahead and settle in life with your life partner. Some important work will get done. You will be making best use of new technology at workplace. Your profit will rise. Your superiors will be happy with you at your work.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You may find it difficult to keep you engaged in the current relations. Your tendency to jump between harbours is getting dominated and keeping you away from a long lasting relationship. Financial position will get better. You will overcome stiff challenges at work. Your bosses will have high expectations from you. And may get some compliments too.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your sweetheart is all set to devote his/her time and energies with you and you should not fail to reciprocate. Time is great to flourish your love life. New job offers will come. You will repay your loan. And will be able to defeat your enemies. You can undertake a pilgrimage tour with elders. And will feel energized and peaceful.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You may get some wonderful news from your romance partner. Gather all your energies to deal with this and you are going to cherish these moments thoroughly for rest of your life. Money inflow will be continuous. And you will also make efforts to raise your income. You will come in contact with a political bigwig who would prove to be of immense help for you.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You can learn on someone in your life for all your self-doubts and this person will never let you down. You may plan to undertake a short journey which you have been planning for long with this special person. You will meet an important person today. He/she will guide you properly on some problem that you are facing. Children will spend their time in learning something now.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Togetherness with your partner may lead to an intense affair. Your greater involvement would keep you so engrossed that your attention towards external world would be reduced to a naught. You would enjoy good relations with your bosses. Additional responsibilities too may be given to you. You could be invited to a feast or party.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Don’t be over impulsive with your love life and need to give space to your partner as well. Continuous flow of ideas in your relation is as important as the first rainfall after summers is for new seeds. You will behave properly with others. New works will get completed. Your popularity will increase at your workplace.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Be positive with your love mate and try to appreciate his/her compulsions as well. Going with your partner for a long drive is on the cards to clear some of the issues troubling you and your partner. You will excel at your workplace. Money and wealth will keep coming. You might visit nearby area.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Family front may dominate the arena and you may not be enjoying the romantic moments which you should otherwise be doing. Be realistic while promising anything to your mate. Financial position will get better. You will get work orders from abroad. Those looking to go abroad for further studies/research will get success too.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
The day brings a great amount of surprise as far as romantic life is concerned –ride the wave of joy while belittling all your worries and just live the moment. You will try to do something new at your workplace. Excellent results will come. Confidence of your bosses in your abilities will grow gradually.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
A new love enters your life may prove to be self-destroying. While your love mate may take it for granted at times, you should try to keep different communication channels open. You will be busy in social activities. Your sustain efforts will be appreciated at your workplace. It will bring extraordinary results. You will make best use of money.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Hasty decisions in romantic life may prove to be self-destroying. While your love mate may take it for granted at times, you should try to keep different communication channels open. Your efforts will be duly rewarded. Money will keep coming. You will throw yourself fully and will not rest till you get the desired results.