Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 11th May 2024

Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart thus ensuring an amazingly extraordinary time period for you. You will have opportunities galore. Your popularity at your work place will reach dizzy heights. Your peers and colleagues would be talking of you. You would be able to perform fully to your potential thus pleasing your superiors. Your brilliant performance at work place could lead to some bonus, increments or equity share coming your way. Your financial growth will be great. You may plan to buy some new property or some luxury vehicle. You could also give an expensive item to your mate. You will be in fine fettle and in a positive frame of mind. You will plan to undertake some fun filled trip with your family to enjoy moments of togetherness. Family functions will keep you busy. Your social network will grow and keep you in center of attraction.

11th May 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

Lucky colours: Peacock Blue, Purple, White

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Shared hopes and dreams could become a reality soon and would make you happy. This is a good time to go ahead and settle in life with your life partner. Some important work will get done. You will be making best use of new technology at workplace. Your profit will rise. Your superiors will be happy with you at your work.