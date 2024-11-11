Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 11th November 2024
Moon conjunct Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results during the time period ahead. Progress is indicated in every field. Money will be received from multiple sources. And you will get help even from unexpected sources. There are chances of acquiring movable and immovable property. You can also buy land, real estate, vehicles or jewelry. Everything that was struck till now will gather momentum. You will also carry on worldly and religious works with respect and hard work. You will get good job offers. New business offers will keep coming. Your enemies and conspiracies might try to overwhelm you. Some of your work will be criticized. But you will remain unaffected by it. And will keep on doing your work with sincerity. You will receive good news regarding the career, admission, examination, etc of your child/children. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.
11th November 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Violet, Yellow, Magenta
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
At times you could feel quite alone. You could miss the sharing of feelings and emotions with your partner. You feel love is pampering you without a fleeting sight. You will be assertive and will be able to execute decisions. And will have wonderful opportunities at place of work. You could be given new responsibilities too.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be very excited about your romance and ready to make the commitment of tying the knot of marriage. Your family and friends will be around to provide you all the support. You look forward from them. You will be able to secure a new job. Your confidence will be high and you will be able to face challenges boldly.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is likely that you will go through many emotions and be in a good mood throughout. Your sweetheart will keep you pleased and occupied with too many plans he/she makes. You will have a good time at place of work. And will impress everyone with your ideas and ability to get the things done.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is a perplexing time as you could face some hostility from some of your family members regarding your choice of life partner. Together you both will be able to deal with this in better way. You would get involved with spiritual activities and could be drawn to a spiritual guru. You will like to go deep into core of reality.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You could plan for getting married and you will have your family standing in your favour in this matter. This is a good time to go on a long distance travel with your love mate. Your plans would get completed without any hitch. Superiors will remain happy. You will also develop new contacts.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
This is a turbulent phase in your life, one which you can easily sail through after coming well with difficulties in your relationship. There will be enjoyment and loads of affection in your relationship. Income will rise. Additional sources of income would be tapped. You will be provided with numerous opportunities/circumstances to go ahead in life.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Progress in life cannot be so easily achieved. Romantic relations will be even and harmony is a thing which can be taken for granted for a while now. You might be able to convince your sweetheart for an excursion to spend more time together. Your financial position will start getting better. Your efforts to find a new job will get success.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You may have to face a hard time in trying to establish a deeper connect. Love life could turn out to be quite shaky as your love mate gets move and more erratic and difficult to deal with. You will be assertive and will be able to execute decisions. And will have wonderful opportunities at place of work
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Try not to get hoodwinked by someone who wants to take advantage of your true emotions. Having a face to face conversation with someone with whom you can confide seems musty now. You would be energetic and raring to go. Hurdles won’t deter you. And you will be ready to meet the challenges that comes your way.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your relationship is ready to gain some momentum and you are going to enjoy a renewed enthusiasm. Both of you will be passionate about each other and enjoy a growing bond. You will plan to undertake a business trip. It will help you immensely. You will develop good contacts which will help you greatly.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Due to some skirmish you could be pretty stressed out and will not be in any mood to let it settle down easily. You would rather prefer to play the tricks for little more time. You will be very lucky in financial matters and will get great results. House wives will devote full time to family matters and will give their best.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You could face some strain due to an unplanned work load and not being able to spend quality time with your beloved. This is the compulsion of today and you need to rope in all your energies to bear the brunt. You will have a good time at place of work. And will get support of peers and superiors.