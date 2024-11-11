Today's Horoscope Prediction – 11th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

11th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 11th November 2024

Moon conjunct Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results during the time period ahead. Progress is indicated in every field. Money will be received from multiple sources. And you will get help even from unexpected sources. There are chances of acquiring movable and immovable property. You can also buy land, real estate, vehicles or jewelry. Everything that was struck till now will gather momentum. You will also carry on worldly and religious works with respect and hard work. You will get good job offers. New business offers will keep coming. Your enemies and conspiracies might try to overwhelm you. Some of your work will be criticized. But you will remain unaffected by it. And will keep on doing your work with sincerity. You will receive good news regarding the career, admission, examination, etc of your child/children. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Violet, Yellow, Magenta

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

At times you could feel quite alone. You could miss the sharing of feelings and emotions with your partner. You feel love is pampering you without a fleeting sight. You will be assertive and will be able to execute decisions. And will have wonderful opportunities at place of work. You could be given new responsibilities too.