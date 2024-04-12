Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th April 2024

Sun conjunct Mercury on your solar return chart which will ensure a very good year ahead. You will earn money by honest means. You will appear noble and gentle in your behavior. You will respect sentiments and feelings of other persons. You will connect well with masses. You will make lot of friends who will help you in times to come. Monetary condition will remain stable. You will also develop religious inclinations and support for noble cause. Your business will flourish and you will make good profits. You will also enjoy a good love life. Lovebirds will decide to get married with family support. You will have good job opportunities. Those who want to settle abroad can do so. You can also win some award for your contribution to society. Elders will give blessings. You will also visit holy places to seek blessings from Almighty.

12th April 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Pale yellow, Lemon, Lavender

Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 12th April 2024:

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be receiving some good news at your work place. You will also take care of needs and requirements of your family members. They will be looking up to you to solve their problems and guide them. There will be some auspicious functions like marriage or birthday party in your family. There will be get together of friends and relatives.