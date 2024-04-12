Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 12th April 2024
Sun conjunct Mercury on your solar return chart which will ensure a very good year ahead. You will earn money by honest means. You will appear noble and gentle in your behavior. You will respect sentiments and feelings of other persons. You will connect well with masses. You will make lot of friends who will help you in times to come. Monetary condition will remain stable. You will also develop religious inclinations and support for noble cause. Your business will flourish and you will make good profits. You will also enjoy a good love life. Lovebirds will decide to get married with family support. You will have good job opportunities. Those who want to settle abroad can do so. You can also win some award for your contribution to society. Elders will give blessings. You will also visit holy places to seek blessings from Almighty.
12th April 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Pale yellow, Lemon, Lavender
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 12th April 2024:
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be receiving some good news at your work place. You will also take care of needs and requirements of your family members. They will be looking up to you to solve their problems and guide them. There will be some auspicious functions like marriage or birthday party in your family. There will be get together of friends and relatives.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It will be a very favorable day. You will impress your colleagues and superiors with your ability and talent to get the work done. And will be appreciated too. Your relations with your partner will be normal. Your income will grow. You will take help of some person in some matter of vital importance. You can attend some public function too.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
This will be a very tough day for you. You will be spending a lot on your house hold item. Your income will be good yet you will find it difficult to maintain a balance between income and expenditure. Your child will fall ill and may need medical attention. You will be emotional but will not lose your patience. Your partner will give you constant support.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your economic condition will be very good today. You will appear very confident in your dealing with people. Things which others might think impossible to do would get completed by you. Your image in the eyes of people will also rise. You may meet some influential political person who will be helping you a lot in days ahead.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will be taking your work very seriously. This is start of new financial year and you will have job on your hands. Work related deadlines will keep you busy. You may feel a little bit stress and tension. Just relax and take the things easy. Everything will get done in time. Some problems which your family was facing for a long time will get solved.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will develop religious inclinations all of a sudden. Your faith in God will increase. You have been facing verity of problems in your life. But with the blessings of God you will able to solve all of them. This will make you thankful to God and you will develop compassion for others. You will be helping other people a lot more now.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You are generous in nature and liberal in outlook. And like to help people but some of them try to take undue advantage of that. It at times causes agonies and brings miseries to you. Now you will get wiser in your outlook and will be very careful in dealing with people. Your health will be stable and you will look to eat healthy to remain fit.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
This will be a very good day from all angles. You will receive good business profits. Your relations with your peers and superiors at work place will be nice. Your partner will also support you willingly in all matters. Your child will clear some important examination. This will bring joy to you. And you may spend a day out with family for relaxation.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Your profit from income sources will be good. This will make you happy. But you will also have to cope with increased expenditure. Some pressing issues at work place will not allow you to relax. But you will solve the problems in time. This will enhance your prestige. And you will remain in good books of your bosses and colleagues.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be setting goals for yourself to get the tasks completed. And with your efforts will come closer to success. This will bring you good results. There will be increase in income. Some auspicious function may take place at your home. You will be meeting many friends and relatives whom you have not seen for a long time. There will be joy and happiness all around.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You need to control your anger and emotions. You will be tested. Your work will get struck. Things will not fall in place as you have visualized. This will lead to continuous and increasing tension between bosses and colleagues. But you will be able to bring the situation in your favour through maturity and intelligence.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There will be peace and happiness all around. You will focus on your work and will be able to achieve goals that you have set. This will enhance your reputation at your work place. And you will be talked of highly by your peers and superiors. You will be drawn to social service and spiritualism in a big way. And will be spending generously to help others.