Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th June 2024

Moon trine Mars on your solar return chart. This is going to be a wonderful year for you. You will be very imaginative and creative with your work. You will be focused and goal oriented. You will encourage your subordinates and also work in good team spirit. Your efforts will bring extraordinary results. You will have new job offers. And can also think about settling abroad. Those looking for jobs abroad will get success. You will also get good work orders from overseas. Financially you will keep doing well. Additional sources of income too could be tapped. A very charming person will come in your life leading to a rollicking affair. Marriage looks certain. You will make lot of friends and your professional circle will get widened. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Health will remain perfect. Your imagination and hard work will pave the way for success.

12th June 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Green, Almond, Banana Yellow

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You seem to be aiming for the stars, but not everything you lay hands on is going to place you there. Not everything that glitters is gold. Be careful at work, especially with your speech. You’re likely to find more love and affection in your personal life. Emotionally, it’s a rewarding period for you. An outing is on the cards. Friends and family will be of great help.