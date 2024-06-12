Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 12th June 2024
Moon trine Mars on your solar return chart. This is going to be a wonderful year for you. You will be very imaginative and creative with your work. You will be focused and goal oriented. You will encourage your subordinates and also work in good team spirit. Your efforts will bring extraordinary results. You will have new job offers. And can also think about settling abroad. Those looking for jobs abroad will get success. You will also get good work orders from overseas. Financially you will keep doing well. Additional sources of income too could be tapped. A very charming person will come in your life leading to a rollicking affair. Marriage looks certain. You will make lot of friends and your professional circle will get widened. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Health will remain perfect. Your imagination and hard work will pave the way for success.
12th June 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Green, Almond, Banana Yellow
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You seem to be aiming for the stars, but not everything you lay hands on is going to place you there. Not everything that glitters is gold. Be careful at work, especially with your speech. You’re likely to find more love and affection in your personal life. Emotionally, it’s a rewarding period for you. An outing is on the cards. Friends and family will be of great help.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
At the moment, you have an awful lot to share. Even if you don't, the look on your face says it all. So why hold it back? Let everyone know what's on your mind. You're not good at holding your tongue anyway, especially when you feel a good air-clearing session is the best solution. Just don't intentionally try to hurt anyone's feelings -- be generous with the kindness and skimp on the sarcasm.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today is a good day for making better plans and finding effective solutions to problems. You may feel a bit under the weather, and in need for some care and affection. At work, you should welcome new ideas with an open mind. It may get hectic professionally, but with careful evaluation, you'll find method in madness. An inspiring time for starting healthcare regime.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Don't try to hold anything back today -- it's your turn to let go, big time. You should expect rather odd and coincidental occurrences over the course of the day, and it's a given that you'll make some over-the-top comments -- at least to dear ones who aren't used to seeing you in this condition. It's more important to stick to your guns and focus on being genuine. They'll get over it, really, they will.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You may feel concerned or anxious about your finances, but the stars will help you figure it all out. Some professional issues that have been bothering you over the last few months may get resolved now. Just watch out for excessive spending because you might drop some serious cash on something you want but don't need. Be careful and don’t neglect your health.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
At the moment, there's nowhere you'd rather be and nothing you'd rather do than snuggle up with a dear one and make the world go away. This behavior is soooooo uncharacteristic of you -- ah, that's what love does! Meanwhile, let the naysayers put up or shut up. If they don't like how you're rolling today, tell them to back off -- and mean it!
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You have become tough and resilient over the years. However, you can still be moved, and a sense of vulnerability is not that bad. You’ll need to focus on your communication skills. A project that you initiated a few months ago is finally taking shape. You might feel emotional in personal life, so give yourself some space to express feelings.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Don't keep the good news all to yourself! If you have had something wonderful happen to you recently, let the whole world enjoy it with you. You are able to watch in amazement as your shining mood reflects the light of others. At some point during the day, mutual excitement increases the likelihood of romance. Don't waste time thinking about the details of the situation. There's no reason to worry when everything has been taken care of for you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Stop being so generous and you’ll discover if people genuinely love you for who you are, and not for what you possess. The desire to support your loved ones is strong today. So, before you become a generous soul for those around you, make sure they deserve your affection. You may receive help from a co-worker, family member, or neighbor.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Now that you've actually been given a chance to sit back and relax, don't mess around. You're officially off duty now, so why not indulge in some serious leisure, with lots of good food, stupid movies and fun friends? And don't so much as lift a finger -- that's what your guests are for. Let someone else pick up the slack for once. You've been working your tail off and deserve total and complete relaxation.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
If you couldn't drag yourself out of bed this morning, at least try to finish up those outstanding tasks early enough to enjoy the rest of the day. As afternoon draws near, you are more than ready to be a spectator. Getting into the thick of it allows you a unique vantage point. If you don't like what you see, do something about it. Tonight, idle chatter is an attractive option, but it will only postpone the inevitable.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Whenever there's a problem -- at work, at home, well, just about anywhere -- people come to you for solutions. And you normally don't mind. You enjoy being the Switzerland of situations. After all, you're good at it. But helping is one thing; enabling is quite another. You're not thrilled about the current position you've been put in. Do what you can, then excuse yourself. You can only do so much.