Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th June, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th June 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 12th June 2025
Full Moon on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results for the whole year. You will come in contact with lot of influential persons and will make a good impression. Your efforts will be rewarded with success at your workplace. Government related work will get completed. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success in their efforts. Your health will pose no problem. Those in media or entertainment industry can get international acclaim or award. You will also explore international market for tie-up or expansion of your business. You are likely to get involved with a person known to you or working in your office. Your mate will keep on supporting you. There will be no financial worries. Business related trips will keep you busy. These will help you develop contacts which will prove to be very beneficial for you.
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Green, Yellow, Violet
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
There will be lot of happiness as your family approves of your love. You could go ahead and start planning for the big day. It will be a very nice phase. You will be exhausted too much due to work load. Anything related to a spouse will be filled with tension. New opportunities will be available in work.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
If you are more open with your lover about something that is bothering you, you will get all the help you need. Your bond is going to strengthen with this person. You will be relaxed. You can also start a new business. The student will focus on their studies, while youth will try to do best in interviews. They will get success in securing a job.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Love life is going to be successful. You both will move along enjoying life to the fullest. The evening can be spent socializing with your friends. There will be harmony in the family. Marriage will bring happiness in life. You will also travel due to personal/business work. Enemies and opponents will try to harm you without success.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Falling in love will give a new meaning to your life and you just feel life is beautiful. There is every chance of making a marriage proposal to this new person. Don’t run blindly after money. During this time you will do an important work. Afternoon will be favorable. You will complete all the household chores with priority, and also the pending work in office.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Positive changes will infuse new life into your love relations. Both of you will do your best and come out successful in cementing this relationship with much stronger ties. You will love to work peacefully with concentration. Don’t run blindly after money. During this time you will do some important work. Finance will be needed in business.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You could be agitated at your mate’s behavior and even become a little suspicious of him/her. Having a heart to heart talk is certainly going to help ally your fears. Time is in your favor. Do not criticize others, work with patience, you will get success. You will be practical in your dealings with others.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You can go on a trip with your lover to spend some time together. Your beloved could point out a few faults to you so you will have to do your best to pacify him/her. You will make progress in business. You will go somewhere and share your feelings with beloved and loved ones. There will be an opportunity to move forward in financial matters.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
In order to maintain your loving relationship, you will have to make some efforts. You may shower your soul mate with presents to bring more zest with your bond. With skill and discretion you will make progress in your job. You will take interest in spiritualism and some religious work. There will be cordial relations between workers.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Keep cool when things are not going your way. A more practical approach is definitely needed to deal with the highs and lows that are likely to come your way. Don’t get into a war of words with anymore. It will affect your health. Be careful and pay attention to your health. Money inflow will be there and it will be continuous.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Anger can be detrimental to this relationship. This is not a very promising time for your romance as you tend to be in the mood to bicker and find fault with your beloved. You will acquire knowledge and new skills. Guests will arrive at your home. you will be busy in reception. New job/business offers will come.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There could be a threat to your romance when your relatives start interfering too much. However, you are strong in your love and will manage quite nicely. You will be disturbed due to hurdles in your work. And could lose your temper too. It will affect your health so be careful and pay attention to your health.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Avoid being too dominating or your affair could suffer. Helping your love partner and being more encouraging in general is going to go a long way in sustaining your love. The job offer you were waiting for is expected anytime. It will make you enthusiastic. You will experience mental peace and feel relaxed.