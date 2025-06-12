Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th June, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th June 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th June 2025

Full Moon on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results for the whole year. You will come in contact with lot of influential persons and will make a good impression. Your efforts will be rewarded with success at your workplace. Government related work will get completed. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success in their efforts. Your health will pose no problem. Those in media or entertainment industry can get international acclaim or award. You will also explore international market for tie-up or expansion of your business. You are likely to get involved with a person known to you or working in your office. Your mate will keep on supporting you. There will be no financial worries. Business related trips will keep you busy. These will help you develop contacts which will prove to be very beneficial for you.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Green, Yellow, Violet

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

There will be lot of happiness as your family approves of your love. You could go ahead and start planning for the big day. It will be a very nice phase. You will be exhausted too much due to work load. Anything related to a spouse will be filled with tension. New opportunities will be available in work.