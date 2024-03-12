Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th March 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th March 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 12th March 2024
Moon conjunct Rahu on your solar return chart which means you will have mixed results this year. You will be tested to the fullest and will have to work hard. Yet your plans will get struck. There will be plotting and conspiracy against you. And enemies will try to harm you. But will not get success. You will have differences of opinion with your peers and superiors but will be able to convince them. You will face tough competition in your business. Your financial position will be good. But you may borrow money from some person. Your expenses will increase and it will upset your budget. Your romantic life will be good and you will get full support from your beloved. Your siblings will keep supporting you. Friends will remain on your side. Health will remain perfect. And you may plan to go on a holiday with family.
12th March 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Brown, Khaki
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 12th March 2024:
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a very challenging day. These are exciting times for you. Some discussion with bosses will take place on some important matters that need urgent attention. Financial position will be stable. You will enjoy heartwarming ties with your partner and will have a good time. Peace and harmony will prevail at home.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
The hard times you were facing will come to an end. You will be more involved in your work and will get good results. Your colleagues will give you full support. Your financial position will also get better gradually. Your mate will come up to your expectations. Children will give full attention to their studies and will attain good results.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will be very fortunate in matters of money and finances. Even your life will take an interesting turn. A person whom you have known for long will propose to you. It will lead to a cosy affair that may end in marriage. Your family members will support you fully. News about your siblings progress too will result in joy and cheer for you.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Things will not turn up nicely and you will feel frustrated. Financially you will be in doldrums. Even health will cause some problems. Your relations with your mate will be normal. But your colleagues will not listen to you and get into unnecessary arguments. It will add to your stress and tension. You just need to relax and take things lightly.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It will be a good day. You will have a chance meeting with an influential person today. It will prove to be very beneficial in the long run for you. Lovebirds will enjoy warmth and bonding in relations. They will come closer to each other. Your income will increase and you can gift an expensive and beautiful item to your mate.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will have a beneficial day. You will be making major financial gains. Your plans at work place will also get approval from superiors. Government related work will get cleared. You may get some tender/contract. Relations with partner will remain normal. Children will come close to you. Health will remain ok. You could take to yoga, meditation and prayer.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Things will start getting better for you. Your colleagues will develop sudden interests in your ideas that you have for betterment of your organization. It will get implemented after a fruitful discussion. Your friends will help you come out of a big problem you were facing. You will have substantial financial gains and this will make your partner happy.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will enjoy good economic position. There could be sources to invest your money on a long term basis. You will get loan from banks/financial institutions for your ambitious business projects. Those in politics and social service would get acclaim and recognition they deserve. Even students will give attention to their studies.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It will be a productive day. You will be planning to explore new areas in your business. You will have major expansion in mind and growing profits. You will also get success in your pursuit. You will be taking suggestions from experts and will try to implement suggestions that they give for your business. You can also develop romantic interest.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It will be a hard day. Health of your mate may be a cause of some concern and need urgent medical attention. Some person might betray your trust. You can be induced by a person to make investment for quick financial gains. Don’t trust an unknown person blindly. It may lead to irreparable damage to your reputation.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It will be a good day from all angles. You can plan to enter into partnership /collaboration. It will be a new line of business with immense potential for future growth. You will receive good business profits. You will be taking help of experts also. Your business associate will remain committed and loyal to you.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will make a good name for yourself. You will implement new ideas and work ethics at your workplace. They will be successful in the long run. This will please your superiors. You will enjoy excellent financial position. A chance encounter with a stranger could lead to exciting phase of romance and bonding.