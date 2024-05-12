Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th May 2024

Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart ensures an eventual year that will bring mix results. You would be looking for new avenues in your job but will find things a bit tough. You will have to really slog hard to get the desired results. You may get a good job but it will be not up to your expectations. Somehow you will be able to maintain normal relations with your colleagues and superiors. Your financial position will be average. Yet you will keep on making efforts to make the life better. However, you will be blessed with a very fruitful and satisfying family life. Your life partner will continue to keep you in high spirits. Your other family members will look forward towards you to seek guidance and inspiration. Achievements of children will give you immense joy. You will also visit exotic locations with your family for fun and relaxation.

12th May 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days: Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday.

Lucky colours: Peacock Blue, Smoky Black, Pale Yellow

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your endeavors, confidence and courage bring success in monetary gains and your energy increases for work projects and your job environment is lively. This is a time for self-expression when you have lots of energy, but not necessarily the self-discipline to match. You express yourself creatively, through activities with children, romantic hobbies, or sports, short trips, and other forms of communication and making connections, appeal strongly. It is easier than usual to be sensible about your diet, health, hygiene, and fitness needs.