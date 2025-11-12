Today's Horoscope Prediction – 12th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th November 2025

Moon square Sun on your solar return chart and it will be okay. You will get normal results for the whole year. You will be a tough disciplinarian and show your authority too. Your subordinates will obey your orders and listen to your ideas. Your efforts will give good results. You will have ambition to rise to the top in your job/profession. You will be held in high esteem and people will be in awe of you. You will face no health problems your government-related work will get some with ease. You will face every situation wisely and fearlessly in your business and earn lot of profits too. Your love life is going to be amazing, and you will share good bonding with your mate. Those who are unmarried will plan to get married. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. You will get a chance to fulfill your interests.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Friday, Monday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Pink, Red, Orange

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will face stiff competition at your workplace. Your colleagues could turn hostile towards you. Your plans would be hit, and you will be unable to complete your tasks. But you will take your bosses into confidence. You will have discussions with your mate on some family matters. There will be no solution in sight. Financial position will remain tight.