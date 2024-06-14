Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

15th June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 15th June 2024

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mars on your solar return chart. It is possible confrontation can create chaos around you. You will face opposition at your workplace. There can be some plotting and conspiracies against you. Some person might try to defame you and tarnish your reputation. Even your bosses will remain unhappy with you. You may face termination in your job. Your financial position will be tight. And can face some business losses too. But you will not lose patience and emerge victorious in the end. Expenses could be beyond your control. Your romantic life will be normal. There may be some tensions in the family and it will be difficult for you to convince life partner. You will be drawn to social services, spiritualism and charitable activities. Health will be okay. You will develop lot of connection during business trips that you undertake.

15th June 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Green, Khaki, Off-white

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your perceptions are likely to deepen as the day progresses today. You're standing at the edge of an abyss and the weight of excess emotional baggage can pull you down. Fortunately, shedding the restraints of the past allows you to transform your story and create an ending of your own creation. Be like an eagle; instead of seeking shelter from the storm, avoid the tempest by flying above it.